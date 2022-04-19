In the 1970s, the Providence College men’s basketball team, led by future NBA stars Ernie DiGregorio and Marvin Barnes, was the talk of southern New England.
The women’s basketball team, known as the Lady Friars and led by future PC Hall of Famer Kathy Finn, was also on the rise.
But there was nothing similar in the way the school treated them.
The men’s team drew sellout crowds to the then-Providence Civic Center while the women played before a smattering of spectators at tiny Alumni Hall.
“The boys always got the preferential (practice) time, and we always practiced at dinnertime,” Finn, who now goes by Kathy Hill and lives in Mansfield, once told The Sun Chronicle. “And they got more gear. They got better sneakers.
“One year, we got a pair of gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt, and we thought that was the end of the world. And then we’d see the guys walking out with shorts, T-shirts, sweats, a couple of pairs of sneakers.”
Much has changed over the past half century.
In early 1972, Congress began finalizing a bill known Title IX, which sought to equalize the school athletics. The measure would withhold federal funding from any school which failed to treat male and female athletic programs the same.
The legislation was approved by Congress 50 years ago this spring and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972.
When it comes to participation, Title IX has been an enormous success. In a National Federation of State High School Associations survey of athletics participation in the 2018-19 school year, girls accounted for almost 43% of all players in the nation’s 23,882 public high schools, up from 7% in the 1971-72 school year.
We applaud the successes of local girls’ high school teams. And we are pleased when we see girls in youth leagues enjoying their games as much as the boys do.
We believe Title IX has greatly bettered American society. But there is room for improvement, particularly at the high school level.
The Women’s Sports Foundation says its research shows that boys’ teams are provided nicer uniforms, play on better fields, are led by more experienced coaches, have their practices scheduled at more desirable times, play with newer equipment and dress in better-equipped locker rooms.
All are potential violations of Title IX.
A four-month investigation by the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland found widespread violations because Title IX leaves it up to teenagers and their parents to report violations, federal and state officials fail to aggressively police the law and an average investigation takes two years to be completed.
“We still estimate that the majority of schools are likely out of compliance with the law,” said Sarah Axelson, vice president of advocacy at the Women’s Sports Foundation.
That’s disappointing.
We urge local schools to review their athletic programs to ensure equal treatment for boys’ and girls’ teams.
And we tip our cap to the visionaries of 50 years ago, who invited everyone to enjoy the game.