Massachusetts has 319 school districts — some of them comprising several towns, some representing only a single community.
But many — from the biggest urban establishments to the smallest rural ones — jealously guard their territories like medieval barons.
Locally, only three school districts participate in the state’s school choice program. The question is why?
Parents in Massachusetts generally, and this area in particular, have a wide variety of choices in education from tax-supported public schools to religious-based institutions to charter schools.
In fact, when most people talk about school choice it’s to open up a potentially rancorous debate over private versus public schools, vouchers, tuition credits and funds diverted from public education.
This is not that.
Instead, in Massachusetts, it’s a program sanctioned by the state that allows students who live in one district to attend classes in a public school in another without having to directly pay tuition.
Sometimes, this is because a student’s parent or caregiver works in that community — for example, as a teacher in the receiving district. Or the school offers some specialized class the student can’t get elsewhere, or a student wants to continue in that school after a family has moved outside the district bounds.
In some districts, only the high school grades are open to accepting students from outside. In others, the program is open from kindergarten through 12th grade.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in today’s front page story, 149 out of 319 districts state wide chose not to participate in the School Choice program meaning that 47% of the districts opted out and 53% or 170 opted in.
In this area, Norton, North Attleboro, and the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional district are the three out of 13 public school districts that participated in the program this year.
For the sending schools, there are costs and benefits to the program. Fewer students can mean smaller class sizes but it also means a $5,000 bite of the school budget per student who takes that cost with them to the receiving school.
For the receiving school it can mean finding space for an incoming student (and that $5,000 bump in funds) but also a student to actually wants to be in that school and brings an outside perspective to its insular world.
Some school districts, such as Attleboro where there’s already limited classroom space, have good reason for not opting in to choice.
But for others, including those facing declines in student populations, we think it’s an opportunity, if not a duty, to welcome students who want to opt in.
The deadline for schools to join the school choice program is June 1. They should not miss such an opportunity.