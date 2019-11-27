It’s Thanksgiving once again and that means the official start of the Christmas season.
Around here that means the lights will be turned on at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro on Thanksgiving night, Christmas tree lots will be popping up on multiple corners over the weekend, retail stores will be jammed packed for Black Friday and the phone lines for a wonderful program called Christmas Is For Kids will again be open.
For 36 years now, the annual event sponsored by the Attleboro Area Council For Children has been one of the signature events of the area’s holiday season.
Families and social organizations submit the names of children from needy families along with what the youngsters would like for gifts.
And every year there is a guaranteed miracle when each and every child gets his or her Christmas wish.
This year, the organization has been given the names of 600 children who need help, a list that’s likely to grow to about 800 by the time Christmas comes.
This year will see a change in this decades-old tradition, however. The list of children and the gifts they wished for will not be published in The Sun Chronicle.
Organizers say the list was often outdated by the time people read it and donors would call wanting to give to a particular child who had already been selected by another contributor.
Instead, Christmas Is For Kids is giving out a telephone number for potential donors to call to be matched up with a child for whom they can then buy gifts.
Donors can ask for an age range and say whether they want to buy for a boy or a girl.
This year, however, the Council for Children has its own wish list. The agency is trying to raise money for a $2 million headquarters for social agencies.
For the last several years, the council has been using the former Attleboro High School as its version of the North Pole, where its “elves” can gather and store donated items before distribution.
With the County Street building up for sale, however, that may not be an option for much longer.
Now the group has purchased land off John Dietsch Boulevard in North Attleboro and fundraising has begun to build a 28,000-square-foot building that will house Christmas Is For Kids on one floor and social agencies on another.
This may be a lot of miracles to ask. But after all, it’s Christmastime.
The donor line for Christmas Is For Kids will be open weekdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., beginning Monday, Dec. 2. On Saturdays the lines will be open from 9 to 5 p.m.
The number to call is 508-226-0911.
Elves will be standing by.
