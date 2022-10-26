Is there anything cuter than puppies?
They are irresistible to anyone interested in adding a pet to their family.
But the Attleboro City Council did the right thing last week in voting to ban the sale of most animals at pet stores. We urge area towns to do the same.
Called the Humane Pet Shop ordinance, the measure, proposed by Mayor Paul Heroux and approved unanimously, prohibits the sale of dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits by pet stores.
A pet store can provide room where animals up for adoption by local shelters can be displayed, but the shop cannot have any financial interest in the adoption. Any shop found in violation of the ordinance is subject to a $300 fine.
This ordinance is needed because puppies are often used simply for profits.
The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been working to enact regulations like this throughout the state.
With last week’s vote, Attleboro becomes the 11th community in the commonwealth to ban the sales.
A ban is necessary because most animals sold in pet stores originate from large-scale, commercial breeding facilities, the MSPCA says. Because of this, money becomes more of a priority rather than the health and well-being of the animals.
The MSPCA also says these facilities have been cited for over-breeding, inbreeding, poor veterinary care, lack of adequate food, water and shelter. And it’s troubling to think of what happens to the animals that pet shops fail to sell. Have you ever seen a fully grown dog or cat, for example, for sale at a pet store?
“Ordinances like the one passed in Attleboro help reduce the number of homeless animals and end the animal mill- to pet store-pipeline,” Kara Holmquist of the MSCPA told The Sun Chronicle’s George W. Rhodes after the vote.
We urge anyone interested in a dog or cat to contact local animal shelters. Volunteers will be more than happy to match you up with a compatible pet.
Anyone interested in a pure bred can contact a reputable breeder.
We hope the city’s ban is the first of many in the Attleboro area.
Puppies are irresistible, but they should not be used for profit.