Mayor Paul Heroux is putting Attleboro at the forefront on environmental issues in Massachusetts.
In his first two terms, Heroux has proposed bans on polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers and cups, plastic food containers and cups, fluorescent compact light bulbs, which contain mercury, insecticides containing neonicotinoids (which kill bees), single-use plastic water bottles, micro-plastic exfoliating beads found in body washes, plastic shot bottles, single-use plastic straws and the release of balloons for celebrations and the use of thin-filmed, single-use plastic bags.
The bans on plastic shot bottles and single-use plastic water bottles were defeated, but that still leaves the mayor with a batting average of .800 on conservation matters.
Now he’s putting that record on the line with an even more controversial measure that would ban development on private lands within 75 feet of a wetland. That would add a 50-foot buffer zone to what exists today and would be one of the strictest “no disturb zones” in the state and more stringent than he state’s Wetland Protection Act.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes points out in today’s front page story, the proposal has sparked opposition from property owners and developers and threatens to become an issue in this November’s mayoral election.
Heroux’s opponent, Todd McGhee, is one of the nearly 200 signatories of a petition opposing the proposed change. (A competing petition supporting the new ordinance garnered about 180 signatures.)
Opponents claim that a 75-foot rule, combined with the fact that most building lots in the city are only 20,000 square feet to begin with — about half an acre — will put a severe damper on their ability to build homes, right when there’s a booming market for homes in Attleboro. Other property owners have called it government “overreach” a “land grab” and flat-out “unconstitutional.”
Heroux, however, says the buffer zone is needed to protect the city’s water resources and biodiversity. At a recent forum he said, “Green space in the city is disappearing at an alarming rate” and something needs to be done.
The ban, in fact, is not absolute. Director of planning and development Gary Ayrassian has said adjustments can be made and, in many instances with the current 25-foot law, have been made.
Some opponents have pointed out that a such a ban in just one city won’t do much to save the planet. We agree that it’s a small step, but one that needs to be taken.
“What we are doing is not sustainable,” Heroux has said. “We cannot keep going down this path.”
The mayor’s proposal, once again, takes the lead in pointing to a different way. That’s the path the city should follow.
