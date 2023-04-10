It began nearly 100 years ago as a penny drive.
In 1925, Attleboro school children started contributing to a fund to add a zoo to Capron Park, the 33-acre patch of beauty that was dedicated 24 years earlier.
The zoo finally opened in 1937, taking up about eight acres of the park.
Today, the zoo is home to about 100 animals representing 44 species and is one of the city’s biggest attractions.
It also has a problem a penny drive couldn’t correct. It’s losing money, a problem exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo finished the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020 — including the first four months of COVID shutdowns — in the red by $469,567. Losses in the following fiscal years were $144,584 and $194,512.
That means reserves are steadily declining and the zoo could run out of cash.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone has asked the city council to use $470,000 in federal funds intended to help municipalities recover from the pandemic to get the zoo through the end of the fiscal year ending June 30.
City Auditor Deb Gould warns, however, that this is a stop-gap measure and by no means a long-term solution to the zoo’s fiscal woes.
“While the pandemic exacerbated the situation causing the zoo to tap into reserves at an unprecedented rate, the zoo has been using reserves for a number of years to operate,” Gould said.
This cannot continue.
While we support transferring the funds to keep the zoo operating, nearly half a million dollars certainly could have been used elsewhere, such as helping businesses badly hurt by the pandemic.
In addition, Attleboro needs to ask a basic question: Should the city own and operate a zoo? There are alternatives, such as turning over operations to another party.
Commonwealth Zoological Corp., doing business as Zoo New England, operates Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. Roger Williams Park Zoo is supported and managed by the non-profit Rhode Island Zoological Society and is owned by the City of Providence.
Buttonwood Park Zoo is owned and operated by the City of New Bedford and supported by the Buttonwood Park Zoological Society.
The Friends of Capron Park Zoo have raised more than $650,000 for capital projects but do not contribute to the zoo’s operating funds.
Clearly, either more revenue or less expenditures — or both — are needed. We would never suggest closing the zoo, a vital part of the city’s character for generations. But Attleboro cannot continue to commit public funds to a non-essential service, especially at such a high level.
And a penny drive in 2023 won’t accomplish what school children achieved in 1925.