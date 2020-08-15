How did we manage to make this political?
The simple act of wearing a face mask — a public health measure intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, urged and encouraged by responsible authorities here and abroad — has become a knock-down-drag-out fight splitting families, dividing friends and now even becoming an issue in the presidential campaign.
We’re sorry, have you met America in the modern era?
This is a society, after all, that managed to turn one’s stand on reading education strategies into a political litmus test.
In favor of phonics? You must be a right-wing fanatic who wants to turn the educational clock back to when teachers had to bring their own scuttles of coal to the one-room schoolhouse.
Supporter of methods developed in the later 20th century? You are obviously a crypto-commie who aims at the destruction of the American family and Western civilization generally.
An exaggeration? Perhaps. But not by much.
And don’t get us started on fluoridation. Or President Barack Obama’s wearing a tan suit.
Today’s front page story in our Weekend Edition outlines how this conflict has affected several families and individuals in our area. And, to be fair, in some cases the divide is more personal than political.
Grandparents, desperate to see their grandchildren, ask how you can send kids to school or daycare if they can’t see them.
Old friends try hard not to let their comfort level with masks and social distancing divide them for too long, putting aside their personal fears and objections for the sake of a personal connection.
Others are unbending, including one former resident who found herself banned from a medical practice and spurned by some favorite businesses because of what she sees as her principled defense of personal freedom in refusing to wear a mask.
Now, since that story was written, the wearing of a face mask has officially become a point of partisan politics in the upcoming presidential election.
Former Vice President Joseph Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has called on governors nationwide to mandate the wearing of masks by their citizens.
President Donald Trump has dismissed the idea as “anti-scientific,” even though his own health authorities at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed mask wearing and the president himself says doing so is “patriotic.”
The coronavirus pandemic has taken many things from us: a sense of personal safety, the ability to be with friends and family, freedom to go where, when and however we want, at least for a while.
Beyond the pain it has caused so many, it would be truly tragic to add to the costs permanent rifts with those to whom we are closest.
It may be a while before any of us are comfortable again with whatever the “new normal” may bring.
We should, however, try to remember that we’ll be getting there together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.