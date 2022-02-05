Whether their expectations of college life were shaped by movies like “Rudy” or ones like “Animal House,” high school graduates over the past couple of years did not get what the bargained for.
Or what they or their parents paid for, for that matter.
Remote classes, limits on dorm life, masking and virus testing do not a “full college experience” make.
“The whole pandemic has put a damper on college,” one Bridgewater State University student told staff writer George W. Rhodes for today’s story on the sharp decline in enrollment in higher education.
That’s a worthwhile lesson, but we hope it’s not the only thing she learns this semester.
As Rhodes points out in his story, in the 2019 school year, 47,651 undergraduate students were enrolled in all public colleges and universities in Massachusetts. That fell to 45,846 by the fall of 2020 and then to 42,078 by last fall. That’s a decline of 11.85%.
The pandemic is a part of it, but only a part.
The fact that many people — including those in “the great resignation” — found that they could get better jobs, even without a degree is one aspect. Another is the precipitous rise in college costs that has left many families saddled with crippling student loan debt. U.S. News & World Report recently looked at the costs for large research universities, what it calls national universities, over the past 20 years,
The average tuition and fees at large private universities have jumped 144%.
Out-of-state tuition and fees at public universities have risen 171%.
In-state tuition and fees at public universities have grown the most, increasing 211%.
Both of those trends are the result of short-sightedness and eyes too fixated on the bottom line.
Prospective students who have decided to skip more academic training for a bigger paycheck may find that they have missed out on the opportunity for the advantage of a better lifelong income outlook. Bachelor’s degree holders are half as likely to be unemployed as their peers who only have a high school degree and they make $1 million in additional earnings on average over their lifetimes, according to the Association of Land Grant and Public Universities.
And college administrators who have driven those increases in fees, tuition and room and board, have only themselves to blame for the decline in enrollments as a shrinking pool of high school grads makes the decision that higher education is simply out of the reach of its members. Controlling those rising expenses and the debt they impose on graduates have to be priorities for government and educators alike.
But the most serious issue is that we may be losing sight of what a college education is for.
Yes, an education can be a path to greater earnings, but that’s a poor reason for investing two to four years of one’s life.
If it does not expand the minds of students beyond their own narrow experiences or interests, if it does not introduce them to new thoughts and ideas, if it does not convince them that — however much they know — they still have more to learn, then it can’t really be called an education at all.
That’s a lesson that should be part of “the full college experience.”