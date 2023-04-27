What started as a polite gesture on the part of the City of Boston six years ago ended up with a court battle in the Supreme Court.
Now, we are urging local communities to look at their policies and potentially adjust them to avoid that possibility.
Last May, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Boston must let a Christian group fly its flag outside city hall, but the decision provided municipalities with plenty of flexibility to decide what can, and cannot, wave on its flagpoles.
Boston City Hall has three flagpoles, one for the American flag, one for the state flag and one for the city flag. Between 2005 and 2017, Boston allowed another flag to be hoisted on the city flagpole about 50 times, most of them marking the national holidays of other countries. A flag-raising ceremony accompanied these requests.
Then, Harold Shurtleff, the director of an organization called Camp Constitution, asked to hold a flag-raising ceremony for a “Christian flag.” The city, fearing that would be viewed as an unconstitutional government endorsement of a particular religion, rejected the application.
Shurtleff challenged the decision, losing in two lower courts but winning in the Supreme Court.
That ruling has triggered a wave of reactions across the state. In nearby Dighton, for example, a 2021 bylaw limiting which flags the town could fly was ruled unconstitutional by the attorney general’s office. The bylaw was passed after some officials proposed flying a Pride Week flag.
Some towns, like Williamstown in the northwest corner of the state, have an upcoming town meeting proposal to limit town flags to three: U.S., Massachusetts and POW-MIA. Boston and other cities approved a more open policy that other flags are OK if accompanied by a mayoral proclamation or city council resolution.
The flagpoles, Boston’s policy explicitly states, are “not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public.”
That guidance, for Boston and other municipalities, was provided by now retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who wrote last year’s ruling. As Yale law professor Akhil Amar put it in a National Public Radio interview, Breyer was able to “take a complicated fact pattern and find the common denominator”— namely that Boston had a “come one, come all” policy that that excluded this Christian group.
Boston’s lack of meaningful involvement, he said, led the court to conclude that these flag raisings were not government speech — where the government can control its message — but private speech, in fact religious speech, that cannot be regulated by the government.
We urge local communities to take action now before trouble arises.
Some towns may want the freedom to offer salutes — to Pride Week, for instance. Others may want to follow Williamstown’s lead and limit flag choices to a finite number.
But a defined policy is clearly necessary, because no town wants to be taken to court.