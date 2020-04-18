Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro sometimes gets overlooked.
That’s understandable. Located between the medical mecca of Boston, home to some of the most renowned healthcare institutions on the planet, and Providence, which has its own quality medical establishments, a small (126 bed) non-profit institution is going to be under the radar of many.
But for those who depend on it for care, Sturdy is anything but obscure.
That’s never been more true than today when Sturdy, which has been serving the community for over a century, is learning just what it means to be part of that community.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sturdy and its staff have stepped up to face the challenge. The hospital has restricted visits by family members, separated patients coming into the emergency department according to the possibility of their being infected and instituted other procedures designed to protect the health of staff and patients alike.
And it’s been doing this as overall admissions fall, elective surgeries are canceled and fundraising becomes more of a challenge.
(Fewer visits to the ER, too. Sturdy’s emergency department, which usually sees about 50,000 patients annually, has noticed the slump; people who are staying home and not getting banged up from car crashes or sports injuries. There were 482 patients last week (April 5–11) versus an anticipated patient load of 938, a decline of more than half from what was expected.)
For some medical providers, this kind of fiscal shortfall would mean cutbacks in service, furloughs and layoffs for staff, just when they are needed the most. That is just what is happening at some for-profit hospital chains, owned by corporations that have to answer to far-off shareholders.
Not at Sturdy. President and CEO Joseph Casey says the hospital has not instituted any layoffs or furloughs, despite anticipating losses that could hit $10 million a month. The hospital, despite its nonprofit status, has a long history of running in the black, and, as an independent entity, has not had to run decisions through a corporate chain of command. Instead, the hospital administration has been able to move staff around to where they can be useful. Emergency department nurses, for example, are staffing a hotline, answering coronavirus questions from anxious community members.
And the community has responded. Marketing Director Bill Florentino, who’s in charge of fundraising for the hospital, is usually dealing with corporations and foundations pledging hefty sums. But he’s been stunned by the people of the community who have worked to sew masks for patients and staff, donated food for hospital workers or just given to the tune of some $35,000 in cash or in-kind gifts.
As some of the nurses in our Weekend story today said, they are taking a little extra pride in coming to work each day, “knowing the community is rooting for us.”
It’s what being in a community means.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.