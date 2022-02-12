Old time newspapermen (and they were almost always men) used to have a salty way of describing a inept member of their profession.
“That guy could foul up a fire,” they’d say of a notably incompetent cub reporter. This being a family newspaper, we’ll just note that they didn’t say “foul up.”
Stories about fires — a staple of local news reporting in print, broadcast and online — are inherently dramatic. There’s danger, pathos, bravery, loss and, sometimes, heartbreaking tragedy, all the elements that make a good tale, whether truth or fiction.
But, unlike many news stories, fire stories has a built-in and self-contained structure — a beginning, a middle and an end. A fire starts, firefighters arrive and quench the flames and a chief is usually on hand to give a cause, assessment of the damage and praise his crew’s heroic efforts.
And that’s “-30-” as those grizzled newsies would have said, meaning the end of the story.
Except that it’s not.
When someone’s home burns, it’s not wrapped up in a neat package by deadline.
The impacts are lasting and often devastating for the survivors, even if the loss is only material. But it’s part of the story that seldom gets told.
In today’s front page story, veteran Sun Chronicle police and fire reporter David Linton — who has chased more than his share of fire trucks — looks at what happened to the families who lost their homes in a string of fires this winter in the Attleboro area.
Those stories are as compelling as any account of battling a blaze on a frigid night would be.
Even though there were, fortunately, no lives lost or serious injuries in the recent series of blazes, that doesn’t mean there was no trauma.
“It was chaotic. It was overwhelming. It was so terrifying,” said one Attleboro woman who drove home to find firefighters battling flames coming from her apartment house.
Fortunately, that’s not the end of the story, either.
For some of the victims, GoFundMe drives, sometimes set up by friends and employers, have helped ease the financial strain.
The local Red Cross, as it has for decades, arrived on the scenes of the fires soon after the flames were out. Along with clothing and other items, teams brought their training in what the Red Cross calls psychological first aid.
They also connect victims with state and local agencies for transitional housing and other nonprofits agencies for food, clothing and other needs.
The Red Cross also offering mental health counseling and a non-denominational Spiritual Care team.
Other local agencies and organizations have pitched in to help out as well. Foxboro Jaycees conducted a gift card drive that raised over $23,000 for a dozen residents displaced by a Dec. 15 blaze in a multi-family home in that town.
Fires can happen to anyone at any time, but a caring community can make the difference in recovery. And we can all help in easing the burden on survivors and those who help them.
The Red Cross’s statewide workforce of over 3,100 members has been reduced significantly due to the pandemic, according to local officials. Anyone interested in learning more can email MAVolunteers@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for any field work, but there are 100% virtual positions available as well.
“It’s surreal. It’s humbling. It’s life altering,” another survivor said of her experience. But that doesn’t have to be the end.