It had been a dream for many years.
Two Rehoboth natives and high school buddies, Steffen Johnson and Dan DiRienzo, began working on the business plan in 2017, after Johnson returned from serving in the Army, including a stint in Afghanistan.
The dream, Anawan Brewing Co., located in a plaza on Route 118 in Rehoboth near the Attleboro line, finally opened to the public in December 2021 with Johnson as its president and DiRienzo as head brewer.
Then tragedy struck.
An early morning fire on Feb. 12 destroyed the brewery, save a framed photo of Anawan’s founding team.
As so often happens, heartbreaking circumstances bring out the goodness, the charity, in people. So it is with Anawan and other businesses in the 7 Park St. plaza, as people and businesses, many of them competitors, have opened their hearts and their wallets to help the plaza tenants get back on their feet.
For instance, Narragansett Brewing Co.’s community manager, Brooke Cure, is a Rehoboth native who heard of the fire. She approached Mark Hellendrung, who 16 years ago revived the iconic Rhode Island brand.
The result: On Feb. 21, all net proceeds from the Narragansett brewery will be donated to Anawan, including sales of 12 taproom-exclusive beers on draft, food like flatbreads and panini and even Narragansett T-shirts.
“I hope we’re slammed, and I hope we give them a lot of money,” Hellendrung told a reporter.
Narragansett’s effort is one of several donations by New England breweries and distilleries to aid a fellow craft beverage-maker.
Skyroc Brewery in Attleboro has announced plans for release of a canned beer called Anawan Roc(k), whose proceeds will go to their neighbors/competitors. Working Man Distillers in North Attleboro has been collecting donations for Anawan and also plans to give a portion of their proceeds.
Many of the largest donations listed on a crowdfunding page set up to support Anawan are from Massachusetts breweries, including $1,000 from Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co. in Waltham and $500 from the likes of Harpoon, Lord Hobo, Night Shift and others. Since going live on Feb. 14, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $30,000, with at least a dozen donations coming from other breweries.
Donations have even come from the far western end of the state. Bright Ideas Brewing Co. of North Adams pledged $575, even though no one there knows or has ever met anyone from the Anawan team.
Anawan has not been alone as the recipient of goodwill. The Attleboro Norton YMCA has extended a one-month free membership to all members of the House of Fitness Rehoboth, a business founded by North Attleboro native Devan Cornetta which was also devastated by the fire.
“Devan Cornetta has been a longtime friend of the YMCA, and we wish him the best while he works to rebuild his business,” the Y said on its Facebook page.
If anyone wishes to contribute to the two businesses, here are the links: gofundme.com/f/anawan-brewing-company-fire-fund and gofundme.com/f/house-of-fitness-fire-fund.