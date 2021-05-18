Congratulations to the citizens of Massachusetts.
You wore a mask, even when it was uncomfortable and left you a little out of breath.
You stayed away from people, even when it may have been your preference to shake hands, chat and maybe exchange an embrace.
And in the last few months, you rolled up your sleeves and took a shot in the arm — or, more likely, two.
That difficult work is paying off.
By May 29, more than two months ahead of the schedule previously announced, Massachusetts intends to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, and the state of emergency that’s been in place since March 10, 2020, will be lifted June 15, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
The state’s requirement that people wear face coverings will go away May 29 and be replaced by an advisory consistent with the recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most settings.
This does NOT mean the pandemic is over and we’ve defeated the coronavirus.
Masks will still be required on transportation, in health care facilities, schools and congregate living settings regardless of vaccination status.
As the governor pointed out, businesses are still free to impose mask regulations to protect their employees and customers.
We encourage local business owners to impose restrictions such as mask wearing where needed — such as in crowded stores and restaurants.
And we strongly encourage patrons of those establishments to follow those rules, without complaint.
The last thing anyone wants is another uptick in cases, leading to more restrictions on business and on personal activities.
The coronavirus has packed a mighty punch.
Across the globe, more than 163 million people have been infected, leading to nearly 3.4 million deaths.
Roughly one out of every 10 Americans has had the disease and more than 586,000 have died, 10 times as many who perished in Vietnam.
In Massachusetts, over 700,000 cases have been reported and the death toll is approaching 18,000.
And in the 10 communities served by this news organization, more than 16,000 people have been stricken by the virus and nearly 300 lives have been lost. And those are just the health numbers.
The pandemic has taken a toll on us financially and psychologically.
The 433 days that have elapsed since Gov. Baker first declared that state of emergency have been among the most trying of any of our lives.
But we have worn masks, and Massachusetts has led the nation in vaccinations, reaching the governor’s goal of 4.1 million by June 1.
Now, the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter than it has been for more than a year.
And that’s due to the hard work put in by the people of Massachusetts.
