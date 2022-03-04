A poet can inspire, lift our hearts and cast light on dark, troubling times.
We need only look back to a little more than a year ago, to the inauguration of President Joe Biden. There, a 22-year-old Black woman dazzled the nation for more than the canary yellow coat and cherry red headband she wore at the podium.
Just two weeks after insurrectionists tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in a violent rampage on our nation’s capital, Amanda Gorman found the right words to cheer up a sad and scared nation:
Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn’t broken
but simply unfinished
We the successors of a country and a time
Where a skinny Black girl
descended from slaves and raised by a single mother
can dream of becoming president
only to find herself reciting for one
Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” was widely praised by figures including Barack and Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oprah Winfrey. Dwight Garner of The New York Times wrote that Gorman was “a one-person reminder that if winter is here, then spring cannot be far behind,” and “If her performance made you vaguely feel that you’d had a blood transfusion, it was perhaps because you could sense the beginning of a remade connection in America between cultural and political life.”
Gorman also showed that poetry is not a lost language or meaningful to only academics. It has the power to influence and unite a country.
That’s why we believe it is important that the Attleboro Public Library and Attleboro’s 1ABC committee has named the city’s first-ever poet laureate.
Briana Serradas — 22 years old, just like Gorman at the inauguration — is a lifelong resident of Attleboro and a graduate of Vassar College who will create and read poems for specific Attleboro events and occasions.
The library and the committee, which encourages the citywide reading of a book each year, decided to name a poet laureate to create a new way to share the importance of language and bring a new sense of optimism to the city.
“We believe that our new poet laureate will bring a sense of hope to the community at a time when we could all use something positive in our lives,” Library Director Amy Rhilinger said.
We offer belated congratulations to the library, to the 1ABC committee and to Serradas on this important cultural advancement in the city.
And we look forward to Serradas’ poetry.
“My writing is inspired from the sights and sounds of my childhood, whether that be the checkout line at Stop & Shop or the excitement of getting a cone at Bliss Brothers,” she said.
Now those are topics that will really hit home.