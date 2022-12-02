Cheech & Chong’s “Up in Smoke” was released in 1978.
In it, the comedy duo of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong smuggle a van made entirely of marijuana from Mexico to Los Angeles.
In one of many silly scenes, a police officer gets a whiff of the fumes from the van’s exhaust and shifts from tough cop to mellow stoner, letting the pot peddlers go on their way.
Even 44 years ago, that portrayal of marijuana use was a stereotype.
One must wonder if Attleboro City Councilor Peter Blais is still living in 1978.
At a meeting Tuesday on a change which would allow marijuana retailers to operate in commercial zones rather than in industrial parks as current ordinances require, Blais labeled marijuana a “gateway drug” that leads people into using fentanyl, cocaine and meth.
This reflects the anti-pot bias ingrained in part of our culture, especially for those who can remember “Up in Smoke.”
Blais’ statement is simply not true.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says other factors, notably family history, mental health and peer pressure, are far more likely to determine if people will use more dangerous and addictive drugs.
“Most people who use marijuana do not go on to use other, ‘harder’ drugs,” the CDC says on its website.
Blais also appears offended because the rules he helped create are now being proposed for change, calling the switch “an absolute insult” to the city council.
“I’m a firm believer in if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” the veteran councilor said.
As we have said before, restricting cannabis retailers to industrial parks is a flaw in the ordinance that needs to be corrected to keep Attleboro shops on an even playing field with those in surrounding communities.
After voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, many communities, including Attleboro, restricted the stores to industrial parks in the hopes that it would improve security and keep away neighborhood children.
But there has been no increase in criminal activity due to the legalization of marijuana, and store employees are well trained to prevent children from buying pot.
Indeed, marijuana stores have become part of the retail landscape; one pot shop is now open on Route 1 in North Attleboro less than a mile from the Attleboro line.
The only problem, at least in the case of Nova Farms in the Attleboro Industrial Park, has been traffic.
A store of any kind, with its constant flow of vehicles, is simply not meant for an industrial park. And it is not the best use of industrial land.
Pot shops need to be treated like liquor stores or other retailers, zoned for commercial areas where they best serve consumers and bring in business. Restricting them to industrial parks brands them as different or illicit.
They are not. Voters in 2016 said so when they legalized recreational marijuana.
We urge the city council to ignore Blais’ objections and approve the change allowing pot shops to do business alongside other stores.