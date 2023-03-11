Exactly three years ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, just three months earlier had become a pandemic, the first in more than a century.
It has been a dark time in all of our lives.
The death toll is an estimated to 6.6 million people with millions more still dealing with long-term effects. And COVID-19 is still infecting many, 3,356 last week in Massachusetts alone including 99 in the Attleboro area.
Commerce virtually ceased across the planet. Millions were out of a job, struggling to pay bills and put food on the table. The highest inflation rate in two generations still afflicts the average American’s wallet.
Children’s education was set back. Many have not come close to recovering.
We were forced to isolate, to cancel holiday gatherings and postpone weddings, to not be with a loved one during their final hours. The emotional damage was just as severe as it was to our health and economy.
And yet, it could have been worse.
The 1918 flu is estimated to have cost 50 million lives across the globe, and in the 14th century, the Black Death killed 30 to 60 percent of all Europeans in just four years.
Although the messaging was mixed at times, the government and health experts convinced the public to mask and to work from home, if possible. The federal government teamed with scientists to rush vaccines into production, and within a year, the most vulnerable populations were receiving shots.
Massive amounts of federal aid were pumped into Americans’ bank accounts and helped keep many businesses from sinking.
We’re close to normal, perhaps at our new normal.
What we hope is that we have learned our lessons from COVID.
We don’t believe the federal government has.
There are a whole host of threats from lab leaks to naturally occurring transmissions between animals and humans. There is even a fear of bioterror by enemies intentionally introducing society with a deadly contagion.
“It’s incumbent on the United States and other countries to be prepared for whatever comes from biology, whether it’s from nature or from engineering or a laboratory accident,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, told USA Today.
Right now, however, only about 5 percent of the country’s health care dollars are spent on public health and preventing the next crisis, a number many scientists say is far too low.
We do hope average citizens have learned their lesson from this pandemic.