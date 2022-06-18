Route 1 is a relic.
Before the construction of the Interstate Highway System shunted it aside with I-95, it was the main street of the Eastern Seaboard.
Stretching from Fort Kent, Maine, on the Canadian border to Key West, Fla, on the Gulf of Mexico, US Route 1, was among the earliest efforts to standardize motor transport in the early part of the last century.
And it worked.
From Boston south, what is now Route 1 followed — more or less — the track of the old Boston Post Road, which had itself been blazed by the trails of Native Americans and Colonial-era hunters. It carried goods and people and ideas.
In “The King’s Best Highway,” author Eric Jaffe recounts how, centuries before the telephone, radio, or internet, the Boston Post Road fed growth and prosperity in Early America.
Over the years it’s been raised, improved, rerouted and widened to accommodate faster and heavier traffic. Among the earliest proponents of those efforts was Benjamin Franklin, the first postmaster general, who wanted to speed the delivery of mail.
The road, historians have noted, played a key role in the development of newspapers, stagecoach travel, textiles, mass-produced bicycles and guns, commuter railroads and, of course, automobiles.
It’s one of those “improvements,” however, that is a source of woe today.
In the 1930s — partly in as a public works effort in response to The Great Depression — stretches of Route 1 were routed around town centers. The four-lane blacktop came to be known as a “Superhighway.”
But it was built with no limits on side street access or driveways and no median between north and south lanes. It sped through what were largely wooded areas. But things have changed in the last 80 years.
Towns along the route have rediscovered it as an avenue of commerce. Businesses have grown up alongside it, encouraged by local zoning measures.
What has also grown are accidents. As Sun Chronicle police reporter David Linton recounts in today’s front page story, the carnage has only grown over the past several years.
In just the stretch of Route 1 through Wrentham, where it’s also known as Washington Street, there have been more than 300 traffic accidents involving some sort of injury since 2016, accounting for 16 percent of all the accidents in the town, according to the data. That accounting includes four fatalities, the most recent a Woonsocket woman on March 15.
For nearly as long as those statistics have been kept, local officials have been trying to get the state to take some action to mitigate the dangers. The going has been agonizingly slow. State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, told Linton the state’s foot dragging constitutes “paralysis by analysis.”
Route 1’s long stretch of undivided blacktop, designed for another era that now seems as remote as Colonial days, is a direct route to tragedy. It’s high time the state put on the brakes.