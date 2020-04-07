The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court did the right thing last week by balancing justice with the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s highest court ruled in favor of releasing some pre-trial inmates due to the coronavirus outbreak after the state criminal defense bar presented arguments seeking the release of vulnerable inmates who could become infected with the potentially deadly virus and those who don’t pose a threat to the public.
But the high court stopped short of releasing inmates actually convicted of crimes, as the petition to the court sought.
Inmates who are being held on bail and aren’t facing certain serious offenses are entitled to a “rebuttable presumption of release” unless prosecutors can prove they pose an “unreasonable” danger to the community or flight risk, the SJC ruled.
The justices said that video or teleconference hearings will be held to consider individual detainee’s request for release.
Those facing allegations of murder, manslaughter, crimes using physical force, rape, indecent assault, domestic violence and assault and battery will not be eligible for release.
The emergency petition to the high court from several legal groups said that correctional facilities can be “petri dishes” for infectious diseases, largely because physical distancing and vigilant hygiene are impossible.
As of late last week, there were 25 inmates with confirmed virus cases: 23 at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater and two at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley, according to the Department of Corrections. Two inmates at Bridgewater, both with underlying health issues, have died.
The health of the facilities’ employees was also put at risk by detaining some inmates not yet convicted of crimes, the petition noted.
“We urge every branch of Massachusetts government to do what it can to save the lives of people inside Massachusetts detention facilities, and in so doing to keep all of us safer,” Matthew Segal, the legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, said.
However, the SJC ruled that it simply did not have the authority to release inmates nearing the end of their sentences and that justices would not be served to the victims of the crimes by the early release of the convicted inmates.
We agree. While the state must minimize the chances of an outbreak in its correctional facilities, it should not deny the justice earlier courts have reached in placing a defendant behind bars.
As Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said, “It’s a win for district attorneys in Massachusetts.” It’s a win for victims and society in general that they denied the mass release of thousands of dangerous defendants.
