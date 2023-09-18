Check out the Foxboro High School logo.
It’s a side portrait of a stern-looking Native American in blue and gold, the school’s colors. He’s wearing a feathered headdress. Two feathers hang from the circle that surrounds his profile.
On the surface, there is nothing offensive about the logo, compared to the old Cleveland Indians logo featuring Chief Wahoo, a red-faced Native American with a giant, suspicious smile.
Defenders say Foxboro’s logo honors Native Americans by showing them as strong, brave, stoic, dedicated and proud. They point out that some Indigenous people are not offended by logos like Foxboro’s.
But logos like Foxboro’s are an example of the ethnic stereotyping that, rightfully, is being cleansed from our society.
Social science research has shown that sports mascots and images are important symbols within communities. When these stereotypes become part of a community’s brand, they leave an impact on Native Americans.
Over 115 professional organizations representing civil rights, educational, athletic and scientific experts have adopted resolutions stating that such use of Native American names and symbols by non-native sports teams is a form of ethnic stereotyping that promotes misunderstanding and prejudice that contributes to other problems faced by Indigenous people.
We understand that supporters of the existing Foxboro logo wish to retain their Warrior tradition. Foxboro is a town rightfully proud of its past.
But we believe it’s time for Foxboro to start a new tradition by severing the Native American connection to the Warrior name.
There are plenty of examples of teams named Warriors without Native American branding.
The NBA’s Golden State Warriors began its existence in Philadelphia. The first Philadelphia Warriors logo featured a red-skinned Native American dribbling a basketball, a caricature perhaps more offensive than Chief Yahoo.
When the team moved to the West Coast, the logo was toned down to include a feathered headdress.
Now known as the Golden State Warriors, the team has eliminated any connection to Indigenous people, using an image of the Golden Gate Bridge instead.
Foxboro doesn’t have to look far for another example.
Last school year, King Philip Regional High School dropped its Native American imagery, a an indigenous man inside an arrowhead, and replaced it with an interlocking “K” and “P.”
The new brand retains King Philip colors and appearance, but the Native American connection has gone away.
Names like Warriors, Indians, Chieftains, Red Raiders and Sachems were once common at Massachusetts high schools. Logos with an Indigenous man’s profile or a tomahawk on football helmets and at basketball center courts were not unusual at all.
Now, only 23 Massachusetts schools still use some form of Native American logo or mascot.
We urge Foxboro to be the latest school to drop the Native American in its logo.
It’s time to start a proud new tradition in a deservedly proud town.