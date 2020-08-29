For years, elected officials, political observers and this newspaper have urged people to get out and vote.
We have decried the pitiful turnout percentages in local elections — and even in some state balloting — that put our very democratic institutions at risk.
In some communities — we’ll name no names here — the share of registered voters who turn up at the polls has fallen into the single digits.
That makes it difficult for candidates who actually win an election to claim they have anything like a mandate for action when only a fraction of a fraction of the electorate is willing to support them. Or those who support a referendum or initiative to point to the broad support those efforts need to succeed.
You could make the case, as some have, that the fact people don’t come out to the polls simply indicates that they are happy with the status quo. Why rock the boat?
That’s not in the true spirit of civic participation and self-government, going back to the Mayflower Compact, that made America strong.
Now, it seems, we may have an answer to the continuing conundrum of getting people to vote.
Here is the amazing result, so brace yourself.
The secret to getting people to vote, it turns out, is: Stop making it so hard.
There, wasn’t that simple?
The rules that have governed voting in the past seem, on reflection, designed to discourage democracy rather than enable it. Voting takes place on what is a weekday workday for most people, at a particular location, which may or may not be easily accessible to everyone, and during a particular window of time. (In many countries election day is on a weekend or is a national holiday or is even mandatory. That seems to work, too.)
Massachusetts, like other states, has experimented with “early voting,” allowing citizens to vote in person before election officials prior to the regular Election Day.
It’s worked with few problems.
This year, due to concerns about the cornonavirus pandemic, voters are getting an enhanced opportunity to vote by mail and the results, local officials have said, are “phenomenal.” And, despite insinuations by some political leaders, many states have used mail-in voting extensively in the past with no evidence of widespread fraud or misuse.
As of Wednesday, 10,196 ballots or 7.24 percent had already been recorded for this year’s state primary election, according to today’s front page Weekend Edition story.
In heavily blue Massachusetts, the winner in the Democratic primary is often the de facto victor in the general election.
And, as staff writer George W. Rhodes notes, if all the 29,730 mail-in ballots sent out from the 10 towns in The Sun Chronicle coverage area as of mid-week are used, the mail-in vote would slightly exceed 21 percent, the same as the statewide primary turnout in 2018.
Having less than a quarter of the electorate simply making an effort — even if by dropping an envelope in the mail — to decide the fate of the nation’s legislative leadership is not really something to celebrate.
But it is, perhaps, a start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.