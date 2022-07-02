Welcome, fellow citizens, to July 4, 2022, in the United States of America.
Or, perhaps we should say, the less-than-United States.
Despite the dire predictions of some of our more alarmist pundits, we are not quite at the point where the nation found itself in 1856 when Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts delivered a stinging rebuke to the Southern states on the issue of slavery in a widely reported speech.
Three days later, Preston Brooks, a congressman from South Carolina, one of those states, confronted Sumner on the floor of the Senate and proceeded to beat him bloody with a cane.
Sumner survived the attack but was a broken man. Brooks resigned his seat in Congress but was re-elected. He fell ill and died before he could return to the House.
To many, this tragedy was a foreshadowing of the conflict that would rend the Republic apart a few short years later.
We are not at that point yet.
But are we, as Lincoln said more than a century and a half ago, a “house divided against itself?”
Consider this:
Nearly a third of Americans believe — or tell pollsters they believe — that the current president of the United States got there by hook and by crook.
In this belief they are encouraged by the former president, who has maintained since November 2020 that he was re-elected in a landslide, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding. And who, new testimony alleges, attempted to thwart the peaceful transfer of power that has been the hallmark of our democracy for nearly 250 years.
Some of our fellow Americans look at our shared history today and seem to see only the darkest, most shameful pages, convinced that they give the lie to all the proud rhetoric about liberty.
Foreign experts on democracy, The New York Times reports, are profoundly worried about the state of American politics, concerned that we may be headed down the road of former Soviet Union bloc states that seem to be muffing their experiments with popular government.
But consider this, too:
After a painful term in race relations, city, state and federal governments have embraced “Juneteenth” — a celebration of the end of slavery that had been little known outside the Black community — as a new holiday.
Despite the overheated punditry about “critical race theory” Americans are actually taking a look at our national story — not critical, but clear-eyed — and asking how we can do better.
Whether in supporting one another during the pandemic, or reaching out to victims of natural disaster. Americans are still capable of coming together.
And that is a house that can continue to stand.