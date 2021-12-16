With more than 800,000 Americans killed in a pandemic that is approaching two years in length, it’s hard to think of anything positive.
But there has been good news on the local front on a couple of issues involving COVID-19. However, another local development shows that we may still face a difficult battle containing this virus.
In the good news, Attleboro and North Attleboro will be among 102 Massachusetts communities to receive more than 2 million free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are being given out in cities and towns that have the highest proportion of families living below the federal poverty level.
The idea behind this effort is that it will go to the population most susceptible to the virus but may not have the means to obtain a test.
In addition, the tests are easy to use and can be completed by residents in their home. Results do not go to a lab and take just 15 minutes.
As Gov. Charlie Baker said, “Part of the objective here is to make these available to many folks who don’t necessarily have the financial wherewithal to do it and to make them available so they can use them for gatherings of one kind or another. Let’s face it, this time of year there are a lot of those kinds of activities, and I think what we’re trying to do is to make it one more tool in the toolbox that can be used to make those events as safe as possible.”
We were also heartened to see state and local officials are fully committed to in-person learning for the remainder of this school year.
One of the thorniest issues during the pandemic is how to keep kids safe while still providing an education. There’s little question that remote learning, while necessary early in the crisis, should only return if absolutely necessary.
The decision also means the return of one of the joys of childhood: Snow days. Officials don’t plan to use remote learning if classes are canceled due to a snowstorm.
The one discouraging note comes from statistics provided by Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Since July 1, the hospital said, 79 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 requiring oxygen were unvaccinated.
Since 66 percent of the local population is vaccinated, that means a relatively small number percentage of the population is coming down with vast majority of severe cases.
And it’s not because shots aren’t available to them. Many neighborhood pharmacies have them available daily.
And it’s not because the unvaccinated can’t afford to get a shot. They’re available even if you’re uninsured.
It’s because they have chosen not to inoculate themselves against the most lethal disease of the last century, putting others at risk.
Even more troubling is that we may nearing our peak in the number of people vaccinated. In the week ending Dec. 10, just 369 of the area’s nearly 200,000 residents were added to the rolls of those fully vaccinated.
Providing more tests is helpful. And it’s a good thing that our schools will remain open.
But until we get more shots in more arms, we will have great difficulty putting this pandemic behind us.
