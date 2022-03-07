Set aside, if you can, the thousands (yes thousands — all verified) of lies he told over his four years in office.
Forget, for the moment, how he ridiculed a veteran U.S. senator, former POW and war hero, all the while making light of his ability to avoid serving in the Vietnam War with his numerous deferments. Or the numerous, dubious dealings and conflicts of interests, including walking off with classified documents (or flushing official documents), giving pardons to known criminals, etc., etc., etc., etc., etc.
Disregard, if you are able, the many insults he heaped over the decades on those less fortunate, whether they be the disabled, women, minorities or even poorer countries. And please forget about the time he alluded to neo-Nazis as ‘good people.’
And, if you are able — for the moment at least — forget how he riled up several thousand of his sycophant followers based on his bold-faced lie that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud and how that talk led to an insurrection and a crisis and division not seen in this country since the Civil War.
And, don’t forget, how he publicly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin over our nation’s own intelligence agencies.
All of this is fact, not fiction or, as he would like to call it, “fake news.”
Many Americans — for reasons far beyond the understanding of this editorial board — were somehow able to forgive Donald J. Trump for all of the above.
And many politicians, not only in red states like Texas, but locally as well, still believe Trump is the answer to all our prayers with his ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ campaigns — you know, people like Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, Massachusetts GOP chairman Jim Lyons and even Attleboro’s own, Congressional candidate Julie Hall.
But all of them, voters and politicians alike, will one day have to reckon with how on Feb. 23, 2022, Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States of America, praised one Vladimir Putin for his brutal invasion of the democracy known as Ukraine, calling the Russian president a ‘genius,’ ‘savvy,’ and worse, a ‘peacekeeper.’
Think about that for a minute as you watch the daily horror unfold in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mariupol or Kherson. Think about that when you watch the sickening scenes like the one captured Sunday by a New York Times reporter of the massacre of a family outside Kyiv who were trying to flee the relentless bombing by the Russians.
The mother, her teenage son and her 8-year-old daughter were killed in the rocket attack. The father, in last reports, was being “worked on” because he still had a pulse. The still photo showed the victims lying on the pavement. The little girl had in her possession a pet carrier holding her beloved small dog. Somehow the dog survived, but the audio in the video, of the dog screaming in terror as his family lay dead or dying around him, is difficult to hear. It is a nightmare made real.
And this was caused by one man and one man only: the dictator known as Vladimir Putin: Trump’s friend, Trump’s buddy.
“This is genius. Putin declares a big portion ... of Ukraine, Putin declares it as independent,” Trump said in an interview on the “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.”
Is it? Is it really? Is it genius? Is it savvy? Or maybe it’s just cruel, just evil?
Bombing innocent people — people who never threatened your country — because of some twisted, old-world, imperial logic you still harbor that says Ukraine should be part of Russia, is hardly the work of a genius. It is the work of a madman.
So Putin, Trump said, is now saying, “ ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine.’ “I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s (the) strongest peace force.”
Last we checked, ‘peacekeepers’ aren’t in the business of killing 8-year-old girls and their families.
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned those in the GOP who he called ‘apologists’ — aka, Donald J. Trump — for giving Putin a pass. This is what the GOP, both locally and nationally, needs. The Republican party needs to shed Trump. He is a cancer. He is a traitor. The quicker Republicans realize that, the better off this nation — and both parties — will be.
Attleboro-area residents may not have much of a say in what is going on in Europe right now, but they can certainly hold people like Diehl, Hodgson, Lyons and Hall accountable.
Demand they denounce Trump now. Anything else is simply un-American.