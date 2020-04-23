Forget who knew what, when about the coronavirus pandemic.
Forget the early evening press briefings in which journalists are attacked for asking questions, lies are told and misinformation handed out like candy canes at North Attleboro’s Santa parade.
Forget about the thousands of insulting, disrespectful and just plain incorrect tweets and soundbites we’ve had to endure over the past few years.
Forget the arrogance, the lack of diplomacy, the insults, the sex assault claims, the thousands of boldfaced lies, the Russian interference probe, the Mueller report, the many claims of conflict of interest, the charges of racism, bigotry and misogyny.
Forget everything you’ve ever heard about President Donald J. Trump and concentrate on the here and now and this one vital piece of information: The United States does not have adequate coronavirus testing nor a national plan to do so in order to open up the economy safely.
This is fact, not alternative facts, opinion, misinformation or fake news.
Every governor and public health official, left and right, knows this to be true.
Testing is the only way to know how many people have been infected and how and if the virus is growing or weakening. Testing enables public health officials to decide when, and even where, it’s safe for people to return to work and a normal life.
Telling workers to stay home if they have a fever is not enough. Many people without symptoms can still spread the virus. A CDC study found that as many as 25% of those who test positive may have been only mildly ill or haven’t even realized they were infected. An Icelandic study suggests that the number might be as high as 50%.
Before we can reopen, we need to know the number of total cases and carriers. All public health officials agree that deployment of coronavirus testing on a national scale is mandatory to reopen the economy safely, despite what the ‘Liberate’ protesters in Michigan, Ohio and Florida claim.
Yet Trump has left that up to the individual states, even tweeting that states should be doing the testing.
But states do not have the resources to conduct mass testing.
Rhode Island, as surprising as it may be to many in Massachusetts, actually leads the nation in testing, yet even Gov. Gina Raimondo admits it is not enough to open the economy safely.
We didn’t send individual state National Guardsmen over to Iraq and Afghanistan after Sept. 11 without a comprehensive national strategy to fight the enemy. Why are we leaving this war up to states now?
This week, the president and the GOP tossed up roadblocks at including $25 billion in a stimulus package for the creation of a national testing program. Apparently they feared they would be blamed if it failed.
That is not leadership. That is cowardice.
There are many, many reasons to remove a president from office, but we can’t think of a better one than the president’s failure to protect the nation’s citizens.
In this crisis Donald Trump has shown us but one thing: He is not a leader and his failure to do the basics of his job has left us all in danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.