It has happened before.
In August 1814, the United States Capitol was attacked and burned.
In that instance, British soldiers charged the seat of American government and burned it to the ground.
It was the War of 1812.
What the nation witnessed Wednesday, during a final counting of electoral votes, was far worse.
Hundreds of protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers “traitors” for doing their jobs.
The images of the chaos that ensued were horrifying. Smoke grenades deployed. Armed officers with guns drawn inside the House chambers and members of Congress scrambling for cover. At least five people hospitalized with injuries, including one woman who died after being shot.
This was an attempt by American citizens to overthrow their democratically-elected government.
In essence, it was an attempt at a coup, which is defined as “a sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.”
One person and one person only was responsible: Donald Trump, who as president took an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Since his defeat at the polls two months ago, Trump has focused most of his attention insisting to his supporters that the election was stolen from him without a shred of evidence.
Judge after judge — some of them appointed by Trump — have rejected these claims for what they are — lies. Some of his Republican supporters have also called them meritless.
The truth is Trump is lying, simply because he cannot accept his defeat.
As one pundit noted, if what Trump was saying were true, members of Congress would have a patriotic duty to do all they could to save the election, and his supporters would have a patriotic duty to defend the rightful government. But Trump has lied repeatedly and brazenly, practically commanding his supporters to mount an uprising, and now they have done as he asked.
The final command took place at a rally just before Wednesday’s insurrection in which Trump repeated his claims that the election was rigged against his campaign before inciting the mob to attack.
“You’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he said.
Just as he did with violent white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, Trump coddled Wednesday’s insurrectionists.
Later in the day, he released a video in which he called on the mob to “go home and go home in peace” but did not condemn their behavior, instead saying, “We love you; you’re very special.”
If there was not less than two weeks before his successor, former Vice President Joe Biden, is sworn in to office, we would call on Congress to, again, impeach the president for this act of sedition.
Instead, we are confident — now that this coup attempt has been halted and Congress has rejected a bid to toss out electoral votes for Joe Biden — that a peaceful transition of power will take place.
For nearly four decades, Trump has craved the spotlight, as a businessman, as a reality TV star and now as president.
But this last deplorable act is what 81 million Americans feared when they cast their ballots for Biden, or more accurately, against Trump.
We have witnessed our president attempt to overthrow our rightfully-elected government.
Donald Trump has made the United States, once a beacon of democracy, an embarrassment to the world.
