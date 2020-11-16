Kudos to the many volunteers who turned out Saturday to help clean up the streets of Attleboro, including those representing area liquor stores and distributors.
The liquor industry personnel, which included those from small and large stores, were there to show city residents that they are indeed committed to help clean up a byproduct of their industry — the ubiquitous tiny, plastic bottle known as the “nip.”
Discarded, empty nips have become the beer can of the modern era. There was a time in the not-too-distance past, when tossed beer (and soda) cans could be found everywhere: in streets, on sidewalks, in parks, woods and beaches.
That pretty much went away when the state passed the bottle bill back in the 1980s and, later, when most communities instituted mandatory recycling. What was once trash, now had value to those industrious enough to go seek them.
But nips, which used to be made of glass but are now plastic, lack such a deposit. And because nips are cheap, the vast majority are sold to those who need or want a quick shot on the go but can’t afford the larger bottle — bottles that are economically better to buy, and though not returnable, most often end up in the recycling bin. No serious bourbon or vodka drinker, for example, buys their drink of choice by the nip.
Most nips don’t end up getting recycled. They are either trashed — adding more unneeded, non-biodegradable plastic to our already overfilled landfills — or tossed out the car window causing the eyesore so many of us encounter on our walks, jogs and yes, even swims.
Mayor Paul Heroux, in an effort to make the city a better steward of Mother Earth, has put forth an idea to ban the sale of nips in the city, along with a number of other harmful plastics, all of which may make our lives a bit easier, but come at an extremely high cost — damage to the environment. A public hearing on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday before the city council.
The liquor industry, understandably, isn’t taking this lightly. Nips are big money. And the industry, like just about every other today, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, many of us are drinking more, the experts tell us, but mandated shortened store hours along with supply issues and the occasional massive virus store cleanup, not to mention losing workers who have either been sickened with the virus or are afraid to work so close with the public, have taken a toll on the industry. The last thing they want is to ban something the consumer will simply go a town (or in Attleboro’s case, a state) over to buy if not found here.
But though The Sun Chronicle empathizes with their economic concerns, the liquor industry can no longer ignore the trash it generates. It needs to find a solution to the nip issue.
Heroux is not wrong to want to tackle this problem. It’s depressing and disgusting to see dozens of nips line the roadways. Do we really want to live this way in 2020?
And the locals who are in the industry should be commended for taking part in Saturday’s cleanup.
But cleanups are just a temporary solution to what is clearly a permanent problem. The nips will be back on the street within days.
And Heroux’s measure, though also commendable, is the same.
What, for example, is to stop someone from buying a nip in North Attleboro or Pawtucket and tossing it out their car window in Attleboro?
The real solution has to come from a combined effort of municipal, state and industry leaders.
As we’ve said in this space before, adding a 5 cent, (or even 3 cent) deposit on each nip would go a long way. If every discarded nip had value, we’d see a lot less of them on them on our sidewalks and in our parks.
We urge all our area state lawmakers, as well as officials from local municipalities and, of course, the liquor industry, to push this measure on Beacon Hill.
If such a measure were to pass, empty nip bottles as trash will no longer be an issue. And nip-bottle cleanups will be a thing of the past.
