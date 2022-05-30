Sure, Memorial Day kicks off the summer. It’s a day for cookouts, parades and warm weather fun.
But please remember the real reason for the holiday — to salute those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us.
Besides attending a Memorial Day parade or service, there are other ways to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. Let us suggest three.
1. Walk the World War II Veterans Memorial Trail in Mansfield. The trail, which opened in Mansfield in 2004 after several decades of advocacy by local rail-trail supporters, has a definite military link. It rests on an abandoned corridor once served by the Old Colony Railroad. During World War II, the railroad transported soldiers bound for Taunton’s Camp Myles Standish on their way to Europe. Today, the trail links the edge of Mansfield’s downtown with the town’s municipal airport. Most of the route is through a dense grove of trees. At the northern end of the trail, a short trip on Old Colony Road — also built on the former rail corridor — leads directly to Mansfield’s MBTA commuter rail station.
2. Check out the memorial to one of the area’s most famous military members, 2nd Lt. Robert F. Toner of North Attleboro. Toner was the co-pilot of the Lady Be Good, a B-24 bomber returning from a raid on Naples, Italy, on April 4, 1943, when it overflew its base and was lost. It wasn’t until Nov. 9, 1958, that the bomber’s wreckage was finally spotted in the Libyan Desert, nearly 450 miles off course. The remains of Toner and four of his crew were later found 85 miles from the crash site. A diary recovered from Toner’s pocket explained that the men had parachuted out of the plane and began walking. Toner’s diary detailed much of the crew’s suffering during their eight-day trek through the desert and has been the basis for movies, documentaries and TV shows. Robert F. Toner Boulevard was built in the early 1960s while Interstate 95 was under construction.
A memorial to Toner was dedicated on May 24, 1964, and later moved to Simmons Park, near the Central Congregational Church.
3. Find the streets in your community named for fallen soldiers and research their lives. For instance, North Attleboro in recent years has named several streets on the western side of town for servicemen who gave their lives. These include Charles W. Barth Drive, a Marine Corps veteran who died in Iwo Jima; John C. Westcott Boulevard, an Army lieutenant who served in World War II and died in the Korean War; and Richard H. Pinsonnault Lane, a Navy hospital corpsman who died in Quan Tri River during the Vietnam War.
Enjoy the holiday, but please remember its purpose. As President Ronald Reagan said, “… And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”