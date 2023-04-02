As town election season begins this week, we ask you to be sure to go to the polls — but for a different reason.
Instead of imploring you to vote because of the impact it will have on your community’s education, public safety and roads, not to mention the size of your property taxes, we ask you to consider this: Turnout is not only “abysmally low,” according to a study by Portland State University, it is likely to be less representative of the income, age and ethnicity of the community.
Here are some of the findings from the study, called “Who Votes for Mayor?”:
Affluent voters have 30-50 percent higher turnout in local elections than low-income voters.
Those age 65-plus are seven times more likely to vote in local elections than voters 18 to 34.
The median age of local election voters is in the 60s, with the average in cities such as Miami, Las Vegas and Fort Worth as high as 68 years old.
Whites vote at rates 20 percent higher than non-white voters in local elections.
The overall impact, the study said, is that local elected officials and policy are disproportionately influenced by older affluent white voters.
The result is that an extraordinarily unrepresentative group of residents determines how local governments distribute services and spend the almost $2 trillion that local governments control nationally, including more than half a billion dollars in the Attleboro area.
In some places, that means that politically active conservative, wealthy, older, white voters have disproportionate sway over local government. In others that means organized and energetic unions can move policy their way.
Seldom is that control shared across the spectrum — and democracy suffers as a result.
Please don’t let that happen in your town. There are crucial questions facing voters in nearly every local election.
In North Attleboro, for instance, voters Tuesday will decide on who serves on the nine-member town council as well as two members of the school committee. Those two committees will be key to determining how the town will pay for possible renovations or construction on North Attleboro and Tri-County high schools.
In Seekonk, voters will face non-binding questions on the form of government they would like to see in the future, ranging from a return to representative town meeting to a town council like North Attleboro or to a city with a mayor, like Attleboro.
Despite that, local election officials are expecting as many as 9 out of 10 voters will stay home Monday in Plainville, Seekonk and Wrentham and Tuesday in North Attleboro and Rehoboth.
Please don’t be one of them. Cast a ballot this week and make your town more of a representative democracy.