It’s troubling to see antisemitism growing across the country.
The Anti-Defamation League in a report released in April found that the number of antisemitic incidents in the United States increased by more than 35 percent in the past year. Antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. also hit new levels, the organization said.
Jews make up 2 percent of the nation’s population but are the victims of 55 percent of the nation’s hate crimes, the ADL says.
It’s even more troubling to know acts of hate are hitting close to home.
Earlier this month, police found a swastika and “other hateful references” spray-painted on the side of the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton synagogue. They also found homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a nearby vehicle and on a recycling bin.
The handwriting of the graffiti at both locations was similar, according to police.
This is not an isolated incident.
The number of antisemitic acts in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont increased by 32 percent last year, the ADL said. In Massachusetts alone, the increase was 41 percent.
“Taunton will not stand for acts of hate and intolerance, and we will call out these malicious and hurtful acts wherever we see them,” Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement. “No resident of our community should be made to feel unsafe, unwelcome or intimidated because of their race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other demographic classification.”
While aggressive enforcement is needed and appreciated, what’s really necessary is for everyone, in America and across the world, to turn down the political rhetoric and to fight back against the hate.
The ADL study points to three main factors for the sharp uptick in hate crimes: intensified social and cultural tensions, the rise of radicalism on both the left and right and the increase of “echo chambers” on social media.
Emily Snider, ADL’s antisemitic incident specialist, says the spike began around 2016 and continues to rise.
“When you look at antisemitism over the last 2,000 years, you tend to see spikes when there is civil and political unrest,” Snider said.
We also need to stand up and fight.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is leading that effort, donating $25 million to the “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign, which aims to raise awareness nationwide about soaring incidents of antisemitism online and in person.
The campaign will feature TV ads intended to tug at the heartstrings of non-Jewish Americans, Matthew Berger, the foundation’s executive director, said.
One of the ads shows a non-Jewish neighbor painting over a garage door vandalized with a swastika and the words “No Jews,” concluding with the message: “Hate only wins if you let it.”
We all need to be like that neighbor, not standing by idly when a hate crime occurs.
We hope that’s what happened at the synagogue in Taunton.