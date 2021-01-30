Imagine the pain of being addicted — to opiates, alcohol or some other substance beyond your control.
You rely on support groups — meeting regularly in church basements or doctors’ offices — you need the help of residential therapy — you count on family and friends.
Now imagine there’s a nationwide — in fact, a worldwide — crisis that cuts you off from all these things.
That’s the situation facing the hundreds if not thousands of people in this area alone who have been battling against substance abuse in their own lives or in the lives of loved ones.
It is a hidden cost of the coronavirus pandemic and it may be with us long after that disease is finally brought under control. And while much effort and many resources have been expended in battling the substance abuse crisis — a fight that seemed on the verge of a tipping point — many of the gains could be lost.
As Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne found out in this week’s front page story, it’s difficult to quantify the impact the pandemic has had on those struggling with recovery since, as one person facing his own struggle told her, “we are not on the other side of it yet.”
He also pointed out, “But one thing the pandemic didn’t affect was the drugs. The ‘drug stores’ are just as open as they’ve ever been.”
The statistics we do have are grim, indicated that fatal overdoses are up both across the state and the nation.
In November, the state Department of Public Health reported that the number of fatal overdoses in the first nine months of 2020 surpassed that of the same period in 2019 by 33 more deaths.
And the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns there could be a record-high number of fatal drug overdoses in 2020. More than 81,000 people died of drug overdoses in a 12-month period ending in May 2020. It was the largest number of drug overdoses ever recorded in a year, and it followed a spike of nearly 20% more overdose-related cardiac arrests in April, as many states lingered in coronavirus lockdowns.
As one expert in recovery said, “I don’t want to see the 2020 numbers because I think it’s going to surpass anything we’ve seen.”
And there’s yet another worry. Anecdotal evidence during the pandemic points to an increase in alcohol consumption among populations not previously affected by abuses and addictions. People in isolation, fighting off boredom or anxiety, are turning to that extra glass of wine with dinner — or with lunch. And we’ve perhaps become a little too blasé about the new at-home happy hour reliance on the “quarantini.”
Along with all the other collateral damage of the pandemic — economic, educational, emotional — we are going to have to start again with renewed vigor in the fight against addiction.
In fact, bringing COVID-19 to heel may be the easy part. As experience has shown us over the past half-decade or so, there’s no magic bullet against substance abuse. But a common weapon against both will be dedication and hope.
