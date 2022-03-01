We’ve probably all heard the Stevie Wonder song “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”
In the time it takes to play that entire song, about three minutes, a fire can engulf a room.
Fire is so fast, it can often double in size every 30 seconds.
Four Norton residents are without a home today after a fire consumed their dwelling this weekend, badly injuring a 19-year-old. It was the latest in a series of house fires in the Attleboro area this winter, this latest possibly caused by a wood-burning stove.
It’s no surprise that winter is the peak time for home fires. Heating is the second leading cause of home fires and injuries in America and the third leading cause of home fire deaths, the U.S. Fire Administration says.
Space heaters are the equipment most often involved in home heating fires, accounting for 44%. Twenty-nine percent of home heating fires occur because a space heater or fireplace was too close to things that can burn.
By using some caution, fires can be prevented. Here are some tips from the U.S. Fire Administration to avoid the life-altering consequences of a fire.
Keep anything that can burn such as bedding, clothing and curtains at least three feet from a space heater, fireplace or wood-burning stove.
Never leave a space heater or fire unattended. Turn space heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room. Make sure your fireplace or wood-burning stove is completely out when you retire for the night or leave the house.
Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off so if it tips over, it shuts off.
Plug portable space heaters directly into wall outlets. Never use an extension cord or power strip.
Except when you are adding wood or stoking a fire, keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out and starting a fire.
Do not burn paper in your fireplace or wood-burning stove.
Put ashes from a fireplace or wood-burning stove in a metal container with a lid. Store the container outside at least three feet from your home.
If you are using a fireplace or wood-burning stove, have your chimney inspected and cleaned annually by a professional.
Heat, sometimes from secondary sources like a space heater or fireplace, is necessary in New England. But we urge great caution as we battle the remaining cold weeks