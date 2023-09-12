Four interstate highways crisscross the Attleboro area, from Wrentham in the north to Seekonk in the south.
Since Interstate 95 opened in the area about 60 years ago, these roads have made traveling to Boston, Providence, Cape Cod, northern New England, New York and beyond so much faster and convenient.
Yet, these high-speed roadways also bring daily danger into our lives as thousands of vehicles pass through, too many at well above the 65 mph speed limit.
We’ve seen that in recent days with the loss of three lives of I-95 and I-295. In addition, we’ve lost people — including off duty Seekonk police officer Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, 28, of Taunton — on lesser roadways.
She and a companion were killed while riding a motorcycle on Route 103 in Somerset over the weekend.
Here are six tips from the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration to minimize your risk while driving:
1. Buckle up
About 90 percent of Americans wear seat belts, yet some drivers and passengers don’t take the risk seriously. Buckling your seatbelt is essential. The NHTSA says seat belt use helps save 15,000 lives a year.
2. Put down the phone
It’s so tempting to reach for your cell phone when you hear that “bing,” but it’s especially unsafe — and against the law in Massachusetts. The NHTSA says that “[s]ending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.” Use the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature available on most phones or wait until you’re pulled over to a safe location before responding to texts and notifications.
3. Watch your speed
Be mindful of your speed while on the interstate. In 2020, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics said that “speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.” As tempted as you might be to speed, it could cost you, your riders and other drivers their lives. Always take note of the speed limit and adjust accordingly.
4. Let it go
Road rage is a real issue, but it’s better to overlook another driver’s mistake or negligent behavior.
SafeMotorist.com reports that “66% of traffic fatalities are caused by aggressive driving.” Rather than getting frustrated and driving aggressively after another driver makes a careless mistake, it’s better to take a deep breath, and let it go.
5. Be considerate of tractor trailer drivers
One good thing to remember is that if you’re behind a truck and not able to see the driver, then he or she likely cannot see your car either. If you want to pass a tractor trailer, be sure to give the driver plenty of space and signal that you are changing lanes.
Tractor trailer drivers can’t stop as quickly as other drivers, so be mindful before merging in front of them.
6. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other drugs
In 2021, 13,384 people died in alcohol/drug-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14 percent increase from 2020. That’s over 35 a day. These deaths were all preventable. If you’ve been drinking, use a designated driver or a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft instead.