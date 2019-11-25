It was just two years ago that Attleboro’s young mayor, Kevin Dumas, found himself out of a job.
Dumas, who had served seven terms after defeating longtime Mayor Judy Robbins in a stunning upset, had himself been unexpectedly ousted by then-state representative Paul Heroux.
After 14 years in the sometimes brutal world of local politics, a setback like that might have left another person leery of plunging back into government service.
Not Kevin Dumas. Just months after his defeat, he beat out two other candidates to become the town manager of nearby Mansfield, at a raise in salary no less, $25,000 above the $122,000 he had been earning as mayor.
Since then, Dumas has won largely glowing reviews from his new bosses on the Mansfield select board.
In his first year, Dumas was responsible for reorganizing town departments to improve efficiency, adding the post of an assistant town manager, and was instrumental in moving new building projects forward for the department of public works and public safety department.
He also pushed for the recent revamping of the town website and has been seeking to make the town more attractive to business to take the burden off residential taxpayers.
Evidently, residents liked what he was doing well enough to follow the select board’s suggestion at town meeting and change the town charter to drop its residency requirement. That allowed Dumas to continue living in his hometown of Attleboro.
But there are no happily-ever-afters in politics.
Last weekend, Dumas, 43, was arrested in the Cape Cod town of Provincetown, where police allege they found him drunk and asleep in his SUV. Police said the engine was idling and the headlights were on when they woke Dumas up at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers claimed they could detect the odor of alcohol, that Dumas’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy and that his speech was slurred. According to police, Dumas denied drinking alcohol but failed field sobriety tests and refused a roadside breath test, which means his driver’s license is automatically suspended.
Dumas pleaded innocent Monday in Orleans District Court to drunken driving and driving to endanger, both considered misdemeanors under state law, and is free on his own recognizance. He is due back in court later this month for a pretrial conference. His attorney has indicated he intends to contest the allegations.
Since then, despite questions from the press, neither Dumas nor members of the select board have addressed the charges.
Dumas has a right to remain silent and deserves the presumption of innocence, as any accused person would.
But, as a public official, he has a responsibility beyond his rights as a defendant to explain this incident to the people of Mansfield. The members of the select board, meanwhile, have only issued a statement that they will make no statement.
At the very least, Kevin Dumas should voluntarily step down from his post pending a resolution of this case, allowing his assistant to take over.
He should not assume that he can effectively carry out his duties with these charges hanging over him, to say nothing of the fact that a town manager who cannot drive himself around town is facing an extra burden.
Once the case is settled, it will be up to the select board to decide how it will impact Dumas’ future employment in Mansfield. We hope they take up that responsibility.
