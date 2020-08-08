The coronavirus pandemic isn’t just making people sick.
It’s sapping the life out of the economy, too.
Wall Street may be humming along on the boost of happy talk from the administration in Washington, but for Main Street the prospect is less rosy.
The U.S. Commerce Department says the nation’s economy contracted in historic numbers over the last fiscal quarter.
And while that was caused by the pandemic forcing us to stand on the brakes of our economic engine, rather than by slamming into some fiscal catastrophe, the effects are the same.
This past week, the Trump administration and, not coincidentally, the president’s re-election campaign, took a victory lap on the basis of the latest unemployment figures.
That might be just a little premature.
While the economy added somewhat more jobs than experts had predicted, the numbers still represented a slowdown in the recovery from the previous couple of months and left the nation’s unemployment rate at 10.2 percent, a number that at any other time in recent memory would be staggering.
Meanwhile, despite all evidence that we still have an economy in crisis, the administration and its allies in Congress appear to be bound and determined to punish those thrown out of work through no fault of their own by cutting down on federal jobless help — help unemployed workers used to buy groceries, pay rent and otherwise support neighborhood businesses
(Helpful hint: Someone should mention that the optics of multimillionaire Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin telling workers laid off four months ago that they are greedy and/or lazy for wanting more than $200 a week are not, shall we say, good.)
The massive federal aid package earlier in the pandemic response, economists now agree, kept millions of Americans from sliding into dire poverty and saved the economy from going into freefall.
Now, just as the coronavirus refuses to “magically disappear,” the economy will not recover just by wishing it so.
Congress needs to act, and soon, to pass a new stimulus package.
Will it add to the federal debt? Yes. Does putting out a raging five-alarm fire deplete the city water supply? Yes. But the alternatives are not acceptable.
And there’s no doubt this is a five-alarm fire.
Lending Tree, an online lending marketplace, recently published an analysis that said between 24 percent and 40 percent of small businesses in the nation’s largest 50 metro areas are in danger of having to shut down, as staff writer George W. Rhodes writes in today’s front page story.
Locally, Rhodes notes, many longtime fixtures in the local economy, from family-owned restaurants to Ryan & Sons Gob Shop, where generations of youngsters have bought sporting gear and Blue Bombardier sweatshirts are in danger of going under.
Those of us who can might consider getting off our computers for a bit and spending some of the stimulus that remains on the local economy.
You may have to look hard to find it, but what’s there is worth saving for when we finally get back to health.
