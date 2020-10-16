Three state legislative races face voters in the upcoming election: A state Senate seat for the northern part of The Sun Chronicle area, a state representative seat that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk and a state representative seat that includes all of North Attleboro as well as two precincts in Mansfield and one in Attleboro.
The first two choices are easy: The Sun Chronicle Editorial Board endorses the re-election of Needham Democrat Rebecca Rausch for state senator and Republican Shawn Dooley as state representative in the King Philip area.
We were impressed by Rausch’s opponent, Franklin Town Councilor Matthew Kelly, who zeroed in on blue-collar issues and breaking up the Democratic dominance on Beacon Hill.
But Rausch, a 41-year-old mother of two, brought passion to combating issues of importance to families during her first term as state senator. She has also raised the office’s visibility. Local families can trust that they can go to her when they face a challenge in state government.
We do see an issue with Rausch’s first two years in office. While her progressive politics fit the electorate in the northern part of the district, the southern end tilts moderate to conservative.
Representing all voters in a district that diverse may create a problem that only redistricting can resolve.
And while we appreciate Rausch’s dedication to her causes, sometimes pragmatism must win out on idealism. An example came last fall when Rausch was the lone senator to vote against a bill limiting cellphone use to hands-free.
We hope that was a rookie mistake and not an example of a politician unwilling to see the bigger picture and do what’s right for public safety.
Democrat Brian Hamlin of Plainville is again challenging Republican incumbent Shawn Dooley of Norfolk for the Ninth Norfolk District seat.
Hamlin’s experience as a small business owner would bring an appreciation for the struggles to make payroll that many lawmakers fail to understand. We especially appreciate his focus on the opioid epidemic, a scourge that has been left in the shadows of the coronavirus pandemic. His passion for the issue, stirred by the emotional loss of his son who died of a seizure while recovering from addiction, touches home with many voters.
But Dooley has been a strong advocate for the people of his district on such topics as MBTA rail service and Plainridge Park Casino. And he has displayed his independence by openly criticizing Gov. Charlie Baker, a fellow Republican, on his response to the pandemic.
We believe that his independent Republican voice should be returned to the House.
The final selection is agonizing, as we are sure it will be for voters in the 14th Bristol District, particularly the people of North Attleboro.
For 44 years, that district has been represented by a family that has been the exemplar of community service.
Kevin Poirier began as a state representative in 1977, and his wife Betty succeeded him 22 years later.
But they were more than state reps. They were at the center of all North Attleboro community life, particularly when it came to charitable events.
Democrat Adam Scanlon and Republican John Simmons appear poised to carry the torch.
Both have emerged as intelligent voices on the impressive first town council formed after North Attleboro overhauled its municipal government more than a year ago. Both have already compiled their own record of giving back to the community.
The district is fortunate to have two such qualified and passionate candidates.
We deeply appreciate Scanlon’s belief in an active government, particularly when it comes to education. But we believe Simmons’ more conservative leanings hew more closely to the moderate politics of the district.
We are also wary of the overwhelming Democratic dominance in the Massachusetts Legislature. We don’t believe a Republican seat should be taken away when a strong candidate is on the ballot.
As a result, The Sun Chronicle Editorial Board endorses John Simmons for state representative for the 14th Bristol District.
