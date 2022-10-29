It’s the defining ritual of our representative democracy
Going to the polls — whether on Election Day or before or even by mail — is how we participate in the great experiment in self-government that is the United States, an experiment that begin in Massachusetts with the Mayflower Compact.
Today that experiment is facing a threat such as it has not since the nation’s earliest days. The threat comes not from some foreign enemy or alien ideology but from within.
It’s a crisis of confidence in the very process by which Americans govern themselves. If that process is called into question, if it is plagued by doubt and misinformation then the trust on which the whole edifice is built is left with its very foundation shaken to its core.
There is nothing new about the side that loses an election questioning the results.
In the first contested election for president in U.S. history in 1796, Vice President John Adams defeated Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson by just three electoral votes and loud recriminations ensued between the two former friends and allies.
Their rematch in 1800 was even worse. It ended in a tie decided by a runoff in the House of Representatives, won — after 36 votes — by Jefferson.
Despite the bitter campaign and contentious election, for both Founding Fathers the need to sustain America’s new democracy and preserve its fragile union overrode partisan demands and power was transferred peaceably. (Adams didn’t stick around for Jefferson’s inauguration, however, heading back to Massachusetts before dawn on the appointed day.).
There have been many controversies since, right up to Bush versus Gore in 2000 which went all the way to the Supreme Court and left Americans wondering for weeks who had won the election. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t Albert Gore.)
Yes, there have been times in the past when the partisans of one party or another sniffed that the final declared winner was “not my president.”
But in all those disputes, the belief in the essential integrity of the system has held firm.
Neither side wanted to dismantle that architecture of trust, realizing that would only come back to blight the results when their own party came out ahead.
Former president Donald Trump and his allies have not been willing to conform to that convention.
In spite of multiple court rulings, somewhat bumbling investigations and the stated opinions of his own attorney general, they have falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen.
It was a slander on democracy that led not only to the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection but an outbreak of suspicion targeting the very electoral process.
As we note in today’s front page story by staff writer Tom Reilly, there are more than 100 lawsuits already filed challenging various aspects of this year’s midterm elections. It’s also led to election officials around the country being bombarded with requests for files, documents and information in a volume that threatens to pour sand in the gears of the democratic process.
Some of that has translated into accusations of malfeasance against voting officials and even threats of physical violence.
In election offices around the U.S., that’s meant an exodus of experienced poll workers just when their institutional knowledge is needed most.
Here in The Sun Chronicle area, however, our election officials appear to be made of sterner stuff.
The people who manage the local polls tell us that they have a steady corps of workers who come back year after year to check voters in and out, answer multitudes of questions and sometimes sit through long stretches of Election Day boredom in the defense of our democratic system.
“They are troopers,” Norton Town Clerk Lucia Longhurst said. We agree. But we also think the local electorate deserves some credit in not falling victim to the innuendo and outright falsehoods being spread by those who have no faith in that system.
We hope that’s an idea that can spread across the country from Massachusetts, just like democracy.