Six area towns held their annual town elections last week.
This news organization routinely reports on the turnout rate in each election.
Today, here are the “turned down” rates — the percentage of registered voters in each town who turned down an opportunity to have a say in what is happening in their local community:
Norton — 76 percent
Plainville — 78 percent
Rehoboth — 82 percent
Seekonk — 89.1 percent
Wrentham — 89.3 percent
North Attleboro — 92.6 percent
While North Attleboro’s 7.4 percent turnout was dismal considering that voters had the chance to elect just the second nine-member town council in the community’s history, the two towns with the highest percentage of voters going to the polls had nothing to brag about.
Less than 1 out of 4 Norton voters went to the polls in Saturday’s gorgeous weather, even though a question on the ballot sought to initially raise taxes by about $350 annually to an average home valued at $450,000. (The tax increase for a building project was narrowly approved.)
In addition, Norton voters were asked to throw out their colonial era form of government, including town meeting, for more of a city form of government. (That question lost by a small margin.)
For the second time in a little more than nine months, Plainville voters rejected a tax increase aimed at restoring jobs, primarily in the schools and the police and fire departments. This time, roughly 1,000 fewer voters went to the polls than they did last June.
This is simply unacceptable. Low voter turnout has a profound effect on the daily life of communities, impacting everything from schools, public safety, housing, transportation and recreation.
This problem is not confined to the Attleboro area or even Massachusetts. National studies find that municipal turnouts generally range from 15 to 27 percent, even though roughly half a million local officials are elected and about $2 trillion is spent annually.
A study by Portland State University found that not only is turnout for local elections low, but it is likely to be less representative of the income, age and ethnicity of the community.
Affluent voters have 30-50 percent higher turnout in local elections than low-income voters. Those 65-plus are seven times more likely to vote in local elections than voters aged 18 to 34, the study found, with the median age in the 60s. Whites vote at rates 20 percent higher in local elections than non-white voters.
The overall impact, the study said, is that local elected officials and policy are disproportionately influenced by older, affluent white voters, undermining our representative democracy and the effectiveness of local governments.
Recent history has taught us that there is no silver bullet to this problem. However, we offer two suggestions that may move the needle on local election turnout rates:
1. Make it easier to vote
Last year’s presidential election showed how popular mail-in and early voting are to the public and provided a template for their future use at the local level. Cost may be a roadblock at the municipal level so we urge Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature to size up the financial impact of making mail-in and early voting possible to Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns and provide that funding directly to communities.
2. Education
Schools’ civics lessons have long included the structure of federal government — the three branches and their important balancing act. Little is taught about municipal government and the important role it plays in the day-to-day lives of all Americans. Requiring our schools to instruct young people on the equally important role of local government should spark interest in municipal elections.
The goal is to make engagement in local elections the norm and embedded in the culture of the community.
Providing citizens with easier options to vote and the knowledge of its importance in their lives are two good steps toward in that direction. We urge the state and local communities to make this a priority in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.