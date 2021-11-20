Winter-long overnight parking bans are an anachronism that should go the way of the pay phone.
In 11 days, several area communities will begin street parking bans that will last until at least March 31.
This is a rule many communities have imposed since there were cars. The overnight bans are needed, municipal officials say, because cleaning up an overnight storm would be just about impossible if vehicles line the streets. Which is true — if this were 1931 or 1961 or maybe even 1991.
But it’s not. It’s 2021.
Parking bans are from an era when fire alarm boxes were attached to telephone poles. An era when people communicated by writing letters and dropping them in a mailbox.
Parking bans are from an era when the worst two local storms of the 20th century — the Hurricane of 1938 and the Blizzard of ’78 — weren’t predicted until just before they struck.
That era was over a long time ago.
Most drivers carry smart phones with weather apps. Those phones also alert you about a weather emergency. Many of our phones were buzzing a week ago when a tornado warning was issued.
And even if you don’t carry a smart phone, weather forecasting is far more sophisticated today. A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% percent of the time; it’s 90% for a five-day forecast, the National Weather Service says.
And if there’s one thing television does well, it’s warn people about the weather. Viewers turn to TV to find about pending storms, and local news broadcasts capitalize by spending a lot of air time and resources on forecasts in hopes of a ratings boost.
Meanwhile, many residents — especially those in older, densely-packed neighborhoods like Attleboro’s East Side — face parking nightmares for one-third of the year, even during winters when there is little snow. These homes were built when each household had, at most, one car.
Today, it’s likely every adult drives their own vehicle, and there is little place to park them overnight but on the street. We don’t blame the residents affected, and many sounded off on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page and are highlighted in today’s front page story by reporter George W. Rhodes.
We understand the necessity to get cars off the streets during a snowstorm. Public safety is at risk when plow drivers can’t do their jobs. But banning parking for more than 120 days when a snow emergency may exist for less than 10% of that time shows a callous disregard for the needs of citizens.
We urge communities to end parking bans. Here is what we suggest:
1. Bans can be imposed 24 hours before any storm of four or more inches is predicted and continue for at least 48 hours after. Bans can be extended at the discretion of the mayor, town manager or police chief.
2. Communities use automated calls, email alerts and their own websites and social media pages to communicate the bans.
3. Communities should increase fines to at least $100 per violation and send police officers out in advance of storms to ticket and tow offenders. In North Attleboro, for instance, the fine is $10 — hardly a deterrent to an occasional offender who may have to pay more to park elsewhere.
This, we believe, will assure public safety while providing relief to residents of urban neighborhoods with few parking options.
Local residents are living in the 21st century. Municipal officials must adjust their rules to fit the times.
