Tragedies make headlines.
That’s an unfortunate fact of life and the news business as well.
When a person dies, whether in an accident or an act of violence, it’s likely to garner attention, even more so if the victim is prominent in some way.
Why? It’s a reminder of our own mortality, the fragility of life and the randomness of fate. It’s the end of someone’s story.
But what about those cases where that story doesn’t end?
People who survive life-threatening incidents often face longterm and even lifelong issues of health and mobility. What they don’t get is attention from the press or public.
Thanks to improvements in emergency medical care — rescue vehicles packed with life-saving gear, emergency rooms equipped to deal with all types of trauma, ER physicians trained and experienced with such care — many victims survive whose injuries in the recent past might have proved fatal.
But they can face months or years of recovery and rehabilitation, usually out of the public eye.
And the consequences of this can be more than just personal.
A fatal traffic accident on a busy street can produce calls for road safety improvements and public pressure on governments and bureaucracy. Somehow, if a person is only injured, that public outcry may be more muted.
A police arrest in a fatal gang shooting usually means a press conference, a prosecution and even a showy public trial, proving the authorities are serious about fighting crime.
What happens in cases where the victim of gunplay is wounded but survives?
For example, on one recent summer day, over a 10-hour period in Dorchester, four shootings left one man dead but three more injured. However, gun violence stats frequently only take note of homicides, not always the collateral damage they leave behind, much less the stories of the walking wounded from such incidents.
In the case described in today’s front page story, the accident that put South Attleboro resident Keith DiPalma in a wheelchair hardly made headlines, even in his local newspaper.
But he has a story worth noting. There’s the 53-year-old former copy machine repairman’s struggle with rehabilitation and insurance companies and the support he’s received from family, friends and the local Lions Club
As Sun Chronicle staff writer George W. Rhodes points out in today’s story, he’s not alone.
More than 5 million people in the U.S. are afflicted with some form of paralysis. Of that number 1,462,220 had suffered a spinal cord injury.
Recently, Attleboro received a $60,000 grant for a study aimed at finding barriers of various kinds in public places and then creating a plan for their removal.
That could be the start of another story. But let’s not forget Keith DiPalma’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.