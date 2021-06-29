Attleboro City Councilor Peter Blais aimed a derisive comment, including the “F” word, at a fellow councilor during a virtual meeting last week.
He should apologize to Councilor Laura Dolan, to the city council and to the citizens of Attleboro.
Blais, a 22-year veteran of the council, should know better.
“Hopefully the good I’ve done over 22 years won’t be shot down because of a mute button,” he said.
Provided the apology is sincere, there is no reason Blais, Dolan and the council can’t continue a professional relationship.
We understand. “F-bombs” happen.
But here’s a way to greatly minimize the chances of another expletive slipping out in the middle of a televised council session: Meet in public.
Since May 29 when Gov. Charlie Baker lifted nearly all restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Massachusetts residents have been going to full-capacity restaurants, bars and movie theaters unmasked. Nearly 40,000 Boston Red Sox fans packed into Fenway Park each day this past weekend; very few masks were seen.
All social distancing restrictions have been eased. Life isn’t quite back to normal — masks are still required, for instance, on public transportation and in medical facilities — but it’s pretty close.
There is no excuse why the city council, and all local municipal boards, should be conducting virtual meetings.
Under emergency orders from Baker last spring, municipal boards were freed from the obligation of meeting in public. That made sense at the time due to the threat of COVID-19. But it’s simply no longer necessary.
Most of us have had to deal with Zoom or some other virtual meeting platform for more than a year. There are frequent problems with the video and audio, making the meetings difficult to follow. They are not conducive to a public audience.
However, one of the few good things that have come out of the pandemic is the recognition that a member of the public does not have to be present at a municipal meeting to provide input or to simply follow the goings-on in their local government. Baker and the Legislature have given local boards permission to continue to meet remotely while the state’s Open Meeting Law is revised to allow remote access from the public.
But virtual meetings are no longer required, and we believe municipal boards across the state are hiding behind that permission to continue to meet on Zoom.
As we have stated before, the public’s business should be conducted in public. There are just too many challenges with virtual meetings for the public to able to fully engage with its municipal leaders.
More importantly, those who aren’t tech-savvy or who have connectivity issues should not be shut out of meetings that have a bearing on their lives.
Besides, if teachers can instruct students in their classrooms, school committees should gather in a similar-sized room and make the decisions that guide public education in their community.
We call on the Attleboro City Council to meet again in public. If help is needed, councilors can seek advice from the North Attleboro Town Council, which is again meeting in public.
And we urge all local municipal boards to meet publicly. Boards who fail to gather are shunning their responsibility to conduct the public’s business in public.
Mute buttons shouldn’t be any more a part of a municipal government meeting than an F-bomb.
