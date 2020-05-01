If there’s one lesson to learn from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s this: We as a society must do better for patients in long-term care facilities.
Of the 3,405 people who have died of the coronavirus in Massachusetts — as of Wednesday afternoon — more than half, 1,982 or 58.2 percent, were residents of a nursing home. The state reports that 283 long-term care facilities have at least one case of coronavirus while 177 have 10 or more.
The Attleboro area has not escaped this plague.
On Wednesday, The Sun Chronicle reported that eight residents of Madonna Manor in North Attleboro have died of the virus.
Madonna Manor, along with Attleboro Health Care on George Street in Attleboro and Life Care on Park Street in Attleboro, have more than 30 confirmed cases, according to stats released by the state. Several other local facilities, have between 10 and 30 cases, the state says.
The most shameful case, of course, has been the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in western Massachusetts where at least 70 patients there have fallen victim to the pandemic with 82 other residents and 81 employees testing positive for the disease.
That facility is now being investigated after complaints of chronic short staffing, a lack of access to personal protective equipment and for the home’s initial policy of housing veterans who had tested positive in tight quarters with other residents. The facility’s director is also accused of hushing any information about the spread of the disease.
Frail elders are clearly the easiest target for this insidious disease. But that does not mean society should abandon hope for our most vulnerable citizens.
Their deaths should also not be treated callously, as former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly did recently when he said in an interview, “Many people who are dying (of COVID-19), both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway.”
No, these are our parents, our grandparents, our great-grandparents. Many societies greatly value the lives of their older members; what has happened during this pandemic is a sign that we do not.
If the next surge strikes — and health experts say that appears inevitable — we must be better prepared to protect those likely to suffer the most.
We believe at least two steps must be taken.
First, staffing shortages must be addressed. Nursing homes and similar facilities are short about 6,000 front-line workers, including nurses, nursing assistants, social workers and other clinicians, the state says.
Massachusetts Senior Care Association President Tara Gregorio estimates shortages are much higher — at about 12,000 vacant positions. She said the facilities were short 6,000 workers even before coronavirus hit. She is asking furloughed health care workers to help fill the gaps.
Massachusetts stepped up recently when Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced the state would be raising the wage caps on those positions and offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses to entice more workers. About 1,000 people have already applied through a state hiring portal.
We’re hoping those efforts, part of a $130 million program, will be enough to bring staffing relief.
Second, it’s clear that long-term care facilities, like many of us, didn’t take the coronavirus threat serious enough at the onset. Stricter measures on personal protection equipment, visitation and sanitation have to be enforced earlier to stop this most infectious disease before it overwhelms a site.
Health experts knew at the beginning of this pandemic that frail elders would be the most vulnerable victims. But that does not mean their deaths are inevitable or expendable.
After all, these are our parents, our grandparents and our great-grandparents. We must value their lives as much as any other.
