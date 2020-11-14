If you are of a certain age and ethnicity, you may remember a November day 60 years ago when your parents seemed particularly tense. And perhaps, if you were allowed to stay up late enough, you saw that tension break as they watched images on a black and white TV slowly total what seemed like a magic number.
Particularly in Catholic households — Irish Catholic if you were truly hardcore — adults feared that old prejudices would surface once again, as they had for their own parents 30 years before, and deny one of their own the highest office in the land.
For those families and those like them around the country the election of John F. Kennedy to the presidency was not just a political victory. It was as if a weight, generations old, of bigotry had been lifted.
It had crushed the candidacy of the first Catholic to run for president, the undeniably ethnic and avowedly anti-prohibitionist “Happy Warrior,” Gov. Al Smith of New York in 1928. It appeared ready to do the same to Kennedy, as some groups of Protestant clergy spoke darkly of Vatican pressures on a Catholic candidate.
The country, their country — where their parents and grandparents had found freedom and opportunity, if not always warm welcome, where many of them, like JFK, had served in uniform — had finally outgrown the idea that Catholics were somehow not quite real Americans.
Fast forward a half a century and more and Joe Biden is only the second Catholic to become president-elect.
But this time there were no Klan rallies to burn crosses, as there were in 1928, no talk of Biden as a tool of the pope.
It’s often noted that the number of people who express no religious faith is on the rise in America.
But it’s also a country usually cited as one of the most religious in an increasingly secular West, one where people wear their faith on their sleeve and take their religion seriously, Biden’s seems to have made little difference.
In today’s front page story, which looks at Biden and faith, some scholars believe that being openly religious is of more consequence to voters than just what flavor that religion may be.
People want to know that the person to whom they are giving their vote is a person of faith. They are willing to leave the details of that faith up to the individual.
For all the concerns that displays of religiosity were having a divisive impact on American political life, it may be that the opposite is true.
Rather than putting Americans at odds — as it often has — religion might actually be bringing us together.
And, whether you are a believer or not, that’s sort of a miracle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.