Before there was Amazon, before there was Walmart, there was Sears.
And in 1989, a giant department store from America’s largest retailer opened its doors in North Attleboro.
It seemed like this corner of Southeastern Massachusetts had hit the shopping big league.
There had always been small Sears outlets and auto centers nearby, but consumers had to travel to Boston or Providence to shop at one of the giant stores teeming with the many items the retailer had to offer.
Finally, there was a Sears on Route 1 in Emerald Square, along with the mall’s other two anchors, G. Fox (which later become Filene’s and then Macy’s) and JCPenney.
Thirty-two years ago, Sears was the nation’s number one retailer and one of the most well-known and respected brands in America.
Everyone in these parts — and all across the country — knew what Sears had to offer because there was a Sears catalog in every home.
In 1893 after six years together selling watches, Richard W. Sears and Alvah C. Roebuck formed Sears, Roebuck and Co., expanding the business into a general mail-order catalog that catered to America’s enormous 19th-century rural population.
Back then, local general stores were typically high-priced and offered little selection. The Sears catalog gave America’s farm families, who made up roughly two-thirds of the nation’s population, a lot of options at a lower cost.
The Sears and Roebuck mail order business quickly took off. By the late 1890s, the Sears catalog contained more than 500 pages of merchandise.
Rural Americans could now purchase hundreds of different items — shoes, women’s garments, wagons, fishing tackle, furniture, china, musical instruments, firearms and bicycles — and have them arrive by mail.
The company spun off other brands also known for their dependability, names like Craftsman, Kenmore, Diehard, and even Allstate Insurance.
And one of every child’s highlight of the year was the arrival of the Sears Christmas Wish Book, featuring page after page of every toy and game imaginable.
But discounters led by Walmart overtook Sears’ position atop the list of America’s leading retailers just two years after the North Attleboro store opened.
And in recent years, Sears joined the legions of besieged retailers struggling to survive against a shopping landscape revolutionized by technology.
So the news last week that the Sears in Emerald Square will close in April was no surprise. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the store seemed to have far fewer goods than it did three decades ago and, more importantly, even fewer shoppers.
The mall was placed in court-ordered receivership last year after part-owner Simon Properties could not pay the mortgage.
The pending closure of Sears heightens the need to find an owner who will invest in Emerald Square to restore life — as a retail outlet or for mixed use — to the vast property.
The mall’s decline could not have been anticipated when the doors to Sears and about 100 other stores opened nearly 32 years. The future seemed bright and secure.
But now, the mall’s future is perhaps the biggest question hanging over North Attleboro and one that could be a vexing problem for the town for years to come.
