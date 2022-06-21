Attleboro is entering a new era in education with its glimmering $260 million high school set to open this fall.
But Attleboro’s other high school is also standing proud.
Bishop Feehan High School broke ground last week on a 10,000 square-foot Arts & Innovation Center. When completed next August, the new and renovated space will house Feehan’s theater, vocal and band music programs as well as the school’s Business & Innovation Department.
The center will include computer science and physics labs, an eSports Suite and a fabrication and testing lab with a robotics arena and 3-D printing room.
We offer our congratulations on an impressive step forward.
It’s been 61 years since Feehan opened its doors as the Attleboro area’s only Catholic high school. Those first students may not recognize today’s campus on Holcott Drive.
While some other private schools have struggled — most notably, Coyle-Cassidy High School in Taunton, which closed in 2020 after enrollment dropped from a peak of nearly 800 in 2004 to about 250 — Feehan has flourished under the leadership of its past and current presidents, Chris Servant and Tim Sullivan, a pair of Feehan grads devoted to the school’s mission.
In recent years, the school overseen by the Diocese of Fall River has vastly expanded and improved its footprint, adding an arts center, football stadium and vastly improved facilities for baseball, softball, soccer and other sports. Feehan has also added a second gym and fitness center while renovating its athletic facilities and upgrading classrooms.
The current project is part of an ongoing $13 million fundraising effort called Daring to Believe “that will transform our campus and our ability to serve students and teachers really well over the next few years,” Sullivan wrote in the latest issue of Cornerstone, Feehan’s biannual magazine.
“We Dare to Believe that our graduates have changed and will continue to change the world for the better,” Sullivan wrote. “The high expectations students encounter at Feehan are essential building blocks for careers and lives of faith, service and leadership.”
For more than six decades, Feehan has offered the region a strong alternative for a high school education.
We are pleased to see the school is on a firm course to continue that mission and wish them well in their campaign.
There’s a lot to be proud of on Holcott Drive.