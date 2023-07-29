The Legislature, which relishes its ability to conduct the public’s business in private, is attempting to bring more transparency to municipal governments.
While that may seem hypocritical, we applaud a pair of bills making progress on Beacon Hill and urge local lawmakers to support them.
Over the years, we have noted many apparent violations of the state’s open meeting and public records but seldom do local officials face any consequences.
The problem, says Democratic Rep. Anthony Cabral of New Bedford, is that current law lacks enforcement capability.
The state’s district attorneys are charged with enforcing the laws, but they lost 93 percent of the denial appeals filed last year. It’s probably their own fault: In more than a third of those cases, DAs never bothered to respond to requests.
Cabral, House chairman of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight, is lead sponsor of a bill winning support on Beacon Hill.
The measure would establish a public records clearinghouse under the Secretary of State’s office.
A five-member commission would oversee requests and appeals and an appointed supervisor of records would yield court-backed power to levy fines of up to $5,000 and even jail time of up to a year.
The second bill, which fell short in the last legislative session, would permanently allow virtual and hybrid participation in public meetings first granted during the pandemic.
As we have said before, Zoom meetings provide far more public access to what’s going on at town hall — always a good thing. Others agree.
Eight groups — the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association, the Disability Law Center, the ACLU of Massachusetts, Boston Center for Independent Living, Common Cause Massachusetts, MassPIRG, the New England First Amendment Coalition and the New England Newspaper and Press Association — have joined together to support the effort to make hybrid participation permanent.
The groups argue that remote meetings preserved public bodies’ ability to operate, but also “opened the door to civic engagement for members of the public and many people who had previously been shut out,” including seniors with mobility issues, people with disabilities, parents with young children, people with elder care and adult care responsibilities, people who can’t drive or afford taxis or rideshares, people with chronic medical conditions, and people who just want to know more about their government.
“Remote access is the latest instance of universal design — alongside curb cuts, elevators, closed captioning, audiobooks, and other features — that began as accommodations and expanded to universal popularity,” the groups wrote. “Like these innovations and others emerging during the pandemic, remote access to public meetings should become a permanent feature.”
There’s little doubt that the Legislature may be moving forward on these bills to soften the growing criticism over the lack of transparency on Beacon Hill. And they are really just baby steps in lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouds government at all levels in Massachusetts.
But we urge their approval. They are at least baby steps in the right direction.