Attleboro and North Attleboro high schools are hoping to play the 100th Thanksgiving Day rivalry this April.
Finally, something to cheer about.
One of the oldest high school football rivalries in the state, the series began in 1921, just months after the National Football League was established.
The series started slowly, with both teams having just a few players above the minimum of 11 on each side. But “Attleboro-North,” as the series is known, is now perhaps among the most beloved traditions in the two communities.
Yes, the Blue Bombardiers and Red Rocketeers have a strong rivalry on the field. A losing season can still be judged a success with a victory on Thanksgiving Day.
But the Attleboro-North game is more of a community event, a day when friends who may not have seen other for months or even years can reconnect.
Like so many things in 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of Thanksgiving Day rivalries both locally and across Massachusetts. This was especially painful in the Attleboros because it was going to be the 100th Attleboro-North holiday meeting.
The two schools have announced that they plan to resume the rivalry this April, depending on the course of the pandemic and approval from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports in the state.
“It is our hope that the anticipation of these two games will generate significant enthusiasm and uplift the spirits of the communities that have supported our teams,” Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey and North Attleboro High Principal Peter Haviland said in a joint statement. “With marching bands and cheerleaders, we emerge from the constraints of a year-long pandemic, and embark on a second century of football between our two schools.”
The planned contest is especially important for the seniors on the two teams, who would have otherwise been denied the chance to play in the traditional closing to their careers.
“Rather than being denied an opportunity to participate in this storied rivalry, the members of the Class of 2021 and their teammates will have the chance to make history,” Mark Houle and Kurt Kummer, athletic directors at Attleboro and North Attleboro, respectively, said in the statement. “Like their brethren in 1921 who kicked off the first century of Attleboro versus North Attleboro football, the Class of 2021 will usher in the second century of the rivalry by competing during the spring of their senior year.”
It’s also good to see that the rivalry game is tentatively planned for Easter weekend, a time like Thanksgiving when families get together.
One lesson that has been learned from the pandemic, however, is that nothing is for certain. The two schools are still waiting word on whether they can begin practices in late February for an early spring schedule, as the MIAA plans to do now for fall sports that were postponed due to the virus.
Certainly we urge the schools to put safety first in planning the game. But the tentative scheduling of the Attleboro-North game gives us another light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
“The kids want to play their rivalry game,” said Mike Strachan, who has seen this game from both sides, first as a Red Rocketeer player and now as the Blue Bombardiers’ coach. “It will be a memorable game for the rest of their lives. It gives these kids some purpose.
“It gives us some hope.”
After more than nine months of gloom, we are certainly looking for some hope.
And for something to cheer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.