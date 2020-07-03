It seems obvious: Don’t use fireworks.
They are, after all, designed to explode, and they burn at incredibly high temperatures.
But this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down traditional Fourth of July celebrations and racial injustice questions roiling the nations, there seems to be more bangs going off in the sky than ever before.
Police in Attleboro and North Attleboro say they have dozens of complaints about fireworks displays. It’s gotten so bad in New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set up a multiagency task force in hopes of getting answers.
In nearby Providence, the police department set up its own special fireworks task force and over the weekend arrested more than 15 people for illegal discharge of fireworks.
Here in Massachusetts, it should be simple: Fireworks of all types are not only dangerous, they are illegal. But they are still easy to obtain, from Rhode Island or New Hampshire or even on the internet.
So if the lure of the big blast is still tempting you to celebrate our nation’s 244th birthday by setting off some firecrackers or lighting a sparkler, here are a few facts.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries treated in American emergency rooms in 2018. Of these, about 5,600 occurred in the one-month period around the Fourth of July. That’s about 190 injuries per day.
In addition, at least five people died from fireworks-related injuries in 2018, the last year full statistics are available. Four of these deaths occurred during the week of Independence Day, the agency said.
The agency has received 121 reports of fireworks-related deaths from 2003 to 2018.
Children are especially at risk when it comes to fireworks. One-third of the fireworks injuries sustained in Massachusetts last year were to children 15 and younger.
Even something as seemingly innocent as sparklers can be dangerous.
Consider this: Water boils at 212 degrees. Wood burns at 575 degrees. Glass melts at 900 degrees. But sparklers burn at over 1,200 degrees.
That does not seem like something you want a child holding.
Indeed, sparklers were a major cause of injuries for young children, accounting for more than half of total injuries among those under age 5, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“At those high temperatures, within two to three seconds a child can sustain what we call a ‘full thickness’ third-degree burn down to the bone,” Dr. Sarah Combs, an emergency room doctor from Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., told the publication Live Science.
Fireworks can also lead to fires.
Last June, a building caught fire in Plainville after fireworks were thrown down the chute of a trash compactor. Another one in Boston displaced 20 people and caused $700,000 in damage.
“Once the fireworks are set off you don’t know where they are going to land. They can land on a roof or in somebody’s yard,” North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Despite all the unrest, the nation should celebrate its status as the world’s longest-running democracy. But please celebrate safely — and without fireworks.
