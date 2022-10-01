Snowbirds they call them.
They are the folks, whether seasonally or for good, flee New England’s harsh winters for what they hope will be the kinder climate of the Sunshine State.
But while Florida may not have to deal with ice dams, winter whiteouts and scraping windshields, it turns out there are other things to worry about.
Just about everyone in the Attleboro area has a former neighbor, friend or perhaps a parent who has decamped to warmer climes. Many residents have fond — if expensive — memories of the state’s many attractions from Orlando’s theme parks to the more grown up entertainments of Miami Beach or the Florida Keys.
All of those people and all their experiences should be in our thoughts today as Floridians — native or transplanted — struggle to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian.
The storm, one of the most powerful to strike the U.S. mainland in 100 years, left a swath of destruction and a still untold number of casualties as it marched across the Florida peninsula Wednesday and Thursday.
Staff writer George W. Rhodes spoke to many area people who have ties there.
The residents tend to be stoic about the hazards, however.
As one told him, “This is the price you pay to live here, I guess like all the Nor’easters and winter storms in Massachusetts.”
There’s another link as well. Both their hurricanes and our winter storms are only going to get worse.
While the link between climate change and any specific weather event is usually tenuous, in the case of Ian, a quick study by two scientists calculates that climate change made Hurricane Ian 10% rainier than it would have been if there were no such thing as global warming.
The Associated Press, reporting on the study — which has not been peer reviewed — notes that while 10% may not sound like a lot, 10% of 20 inches is two inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell, one of the study’s authors said.
So, yes, let’s contribute to those organizations helping those affected by Ian.
— A GoFundMe has set up a dedicated support hub to point people to verified fundraisers,
— World Central Kitchen, a group headed up by celebrity Spanish chef José Andrés that provides meals to people impacted by disasters, is accepting donations.
— The American Red Cross is accepting donations.
— Florida has set up its own Disaster Fund with donations going to the nonprofit Volunteer Florida Foundation.
Whatever you give, keep in mind that our own weather will eventually catch up in intensity and danger.
Think of it as the snowbirds coming home to roost.