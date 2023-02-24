After she was elected governor, Maura Healey said she would open the executive branch to public records requests. She also said she would file a bill to change the public records law to make the executive, legislative and judicial branches open to requests.
Less than two months into office, her administration now says public records requests will be handled on a case-by-case basis. And there will be no legislation to lift the public records exemption from the state government’s three branches.
Massachusetts will continue to be the only state that allows its governor, legislature and high courts to carry on the public’s business in complete secrecy.
As The Who song goes, “meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.”
To make matters worse, Healey’s opaque policy is already being put into action.
The Boston Globe requested correspondence between Healey and legislative leaders, the governor’s daily travel calendar, a log of her travels and a log of calls made or received on her cellphone or office phone. Healey’s office declined access to her emails and phone call logs while redacting details from more than four dozen entries from her travel calendar including what appears to be meeting locations.
As a result, the public has no way of knowing who she is meeting with privately, which legislative leaders she is sitting down with and what her priorities might be.
Clearly, it’s business as usual on Beacon Hill.
A few weeks after she was sworn in, Healey posted a new policy on the handling of public records on her office’s website. Citing a Supreme Judicial Court case, Healey said the records of her office are not subject to the public records law. She noted previous governors have voluntarily released records on a case-by-case basis, and she indicated she will do the same with a lighter touch.
“Gov. Healey intends to follow the public records law and provide more transparency to the governor’s office than ever before,” the policy states. “Public records requests will be evaluated based on the public records law, established exemptions, and any unique obligations of the governor’s office.”
But there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference between Healey’s policy and the policies of previous governors. She is not opening the books, as true transparency would require, but deciding what the public will see as she sees fit.
We had praised Healey for her pre-inauguration promise on transparency.
Right before Christmas, GBH radio host Jim Braude asked then Governor-elect Maura Healey two questions.
Would she break with past governors who claimed they are exempt from the state’s public records law? And would she back legislation to make the state Legislature and judiciary follow the state’s open records laws.
“Yes, yes,” Healey answered.
“Well,” Braude said, “that takes care of that.”
We should have known better.
There was nothing in Healey’s eight-year record as attorney general to indicate she would champion the cause of transparency in state government.
As Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, told CommonWealth magazine, “Gov. Healey said her office would follow the public records law and that’s the expectation. There is no ‘unique obligations’ exemption in the law, and claiming one now seems like an attempt to walk back the promise she made.”
Unlike every other state in America, Massachusetts leaders will continue to conduct the public’s business behind closed doors.
The disappointment of Healey’s actions reminds us of the title of The Who song mentioned earlier.
“Won’t Get Fooled Again.”