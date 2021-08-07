They called it a “forever war.”
Some Americans opposed the United States’ intervention in Afghanistan from the beginning, some came to that conclusion only gradually over the course of the last 20 years — the longest active military action in American history.
Others conflated it with the U.S. invasion of Iraq — two different wars, two very different reasons.
For centuries — going back to the campaigns of Alexandar the Great — Afghanistan and its people have had the ill fortune of being at the crossroads of empires, the target of ambitions of would-be conquerors and its own internal conflicts.
It has hardly ever known peace.
Herman Melville, writing in 1851 about what might be more noteworthy in the grand scheme of things than “the whaling voyage of one Ishmael,” cites a “BLOODY BATTLE IN AFGHANISTAN.”
Forever wars indeed.
In the last century, Afghanistan became the graveyard of the Soviet Union’s imperial ambitions when, with clandestine American help, tribal fighters battled the Red Army to a stalemate and finally saw them out of the country.
For a brief moment in Afghan history, it seemed as though there might be a future of unity and peace for that beleaguered land. Then the world community had other distractions, like the collapse of the U.S.S.R., an event many traced in part to its defeat in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, warfare among several factions in the country resulted in the seizure of power, finally, by the most organized and fanatical among them, the Taliban.
The Taliban held a basically medieval view of government, religion and human rights. Its oppression of Afghan women was so extreme there were calls for international action against the regime even before Osama bin Laden arrived with his own particular brand of suicidal puritanism.
On Sept. 11, 2001, bin Laden’s acolytes got the attention of the world and re-focused it on their haven in Afghanistan.
That led to America’s two-decade long involvement that is now coming, controversially, to and end later this month.
Some pundits have said that President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops now is a mistake that will have tragic consequences for the Afghan people. (President Donald Trump wanted to pull out even earlier.) Biden has responded that it’s past time for that people to take control of their own future.
So we have to ask, “Was it worth it?”
“I want to personally reassure (parents) that their sons and daughters did what needed to be done and did it honorably,” Command Sgt. Mag. (Ret.) Stephen Travers told staff writer George W. Rhodes in today’s front page story.
He served in Afghanistan, as did a son and daughter. Even he thinks it’s past time for Americans to leave.
The U.S. intervention gave an Afghan government breathing room. Women and girls were able to go to school and women are part of the arts and professions. Some 28% of the Afghan parliament is female.
Now the Afghan government, supported by the United States, is involved in talks with a resurgent Taliban in the midst of continuing conflict that nevertheless hold out yet another slim hope of peace.
And perhaps an end to “forever wars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.